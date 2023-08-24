Two other police officers were injured, at least 10 people were arrested

A 25-year-old Israeli policeman was wounded Wednesday night after being stabbed in the shoulder during a "Justice for Raphael" protest on Menachem Begin Boulevard in Tel Aviv, Israel.

The officer was quickly transferred to Ichilov Hospital for medical treatment, while the perpetrator managed to escape. Law enforcement began a manhunt to find him.

Demonstrators were protesting against the slow legal proceedings against an 80-year-old man from Netanya, suspected of having caused the death of Raphael Adana, the four-year-old boy from the Ethiopian community. He was killed in a road accident three months ago, the driver fled.

The protest, which started at the Azrieli junction, led to the blocking of the Ayalon highway for more than two hours.

The demonstration then escalated, the police had to face acts of violence from some demonstrators, who did not listen to the instructions of the police. In particular, clashes took place between the police and demonstrators who lay down on the roadway, obstructing traffic.

Two other police officers were injured in these incidents. At least 10 people were arrested.

Police issued a statement saying they take the attacks very seriously and will have “zero tolerance” for any violence against police officers “who are doing their job in accordance with the law to maintain the public order and ensure the safety of demonstrators.”