Three people are reportedly in serious-to-critical condition

One person died on Thursday in a rockslide in Israel's Ein Gedi nature reserve near the Dead Sea, according to the Magen David Adom (MDA) emergency service.

It was earlier reported that a five-year-old boy is in critical condition. According to media reports, it was him who was declared dead.

"MDA medics and paramedics with the assistance of a rescue unit and medical forces of the IDF provide medical treatment to a total of nine travelers, including: a boy about five years old in critical condition, a girl about four years old in moderate condition, four others in light condition including: a woman about 40 years old, a man about 40, a man about 20 years old, and a girl about 12 years old. Rescue operations for some of the victims are still in progress," the MDA said.

Two children were evacuated to the Sheba Medical Center near Tel Aviv. Both are now being treated in the emergency department by trauma teams, the ER and Safra Children's Hospital.

The Israeli military deployed helicopters with forces from Unit 669 and medics to the Ein Gedi area "to assist in the rescue of the trapped," according to the IDF spokesman.

Ein Gedi is located on the western shore of the Dead Sea, right on the edge of the Judean desert. It is the biggest oasis in Israel and a popular tourist attraction.