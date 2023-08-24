Israeli women hold demonstration against discrimination, sexism

The women were joined by many others who have been protesting against Israel's right-wing religious government coalition

Many Israeli women demonstrated Thursday evening in the center of the ultra-Orthodox town of Bnei Brak, near Tel Aviv, to protest against sexism and "religious coercion" they say is fueled by the extreme right-wing coalition parties.

The initiative came after several high-profile cases of discrimination, including one in which women were forced by a bus driver to sit in the back with blankets to cover their bodies.

Counter-demonstrators also took to the streets, standing in opposition to the women, and held up placards reading "the world is nothing without the Torah [the Jewish bible]," who else disagreed with the protestors' secularism and demonstration against the government.

The women's protest was reminiscent of the anti-judicial reform protests that have been occurring all over Israel, particularly a weekly demonstration in Tel Aviv at the Kaplan Street. Some of Thursday's participants could even be seen with protest movements' t-shirts, and were indeed joined by many men who have protested alongside them for many months.

Israel police, who don't usually authorize demonstrations in the ultra-Orthodox city because of the friction that could ensue, gave their approval for the women’s protest and announced that several of the city's main roads would be blocked until 11pm local time.

Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90 Protesters march from Ramat Gan to Bnei Brak to protest the discrimination and exclusion of women in Israel.

According to the announcement by the demonstration's organizers, this "Women's March" is directed against "the attempt by the ultra-Orthodox-led government, under the auspices of the [judicial] coup, to change the liberal nature of Israel by making the country more religious, discriminatory and unequal."

"We have woken up. We come to Bnei Brak with our heads held high, to march, protest and raise our voices against the 75 years of discrimination that the government encourages instead of correcting. This is a fight for equality and for the liberation of Israel from dangerous religious coercion,” the organizers' statement added.