Six wounded in shooting in northern Arab-Israeli town

A shooting incident in the northern Israeli town of Kafr Kanna left six individuals injured on Saturday, two of them sustaining serious wounds.

The attack occurred in a residence's yard, with the assailant swiftly fleeing the scene. The identity of the gunmen remains unknown.

Law enforcement authorities have revealed that a criminal dispute between two families stands as the root cause behind the violent episode.

According to preliminary reports, police have located the perpetrators' abandoned and burned vehicle.

Among the wounded, a 29-year-old woman and a 55-year-old man sustained severe injuries, while three others were reported to be in moderate condition. An additional victim suffered minor injuries.

JACK GUEZ / AFP Des militants marchent avec des pancartes dénonçant les crimes violents contre la communauté arabe le 6 août 2023 à Tel Aviv.

The past week has been marred by multiple fatal shootings. Among the incidents were a quadruple homicide in Abu Snan, a northern town, occurring on Tuesday, and the targeted killing of Tira's deputy mayor on the preceding Monday.

The incidents adds to the escalating wave of violent crimes within the Arab community throughout the year.

Over 150 individuals have been killed just this year in shootings, sparking concerns over the seeming inability of the police to curb the ongoing violence.