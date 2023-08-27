This figure is significantly higher than last year, when in the same period 71 Arabs were killed

A man in his 30s was shot dead in a criminal incident on Saturday night near the city of Sakhnin in northern Israel, bringing the total number of victims of crime and violence in the Arab sector to 157 this year, according to the Abraham Initiatives.

This figure is significantly higher than last year, when in the same period 71 Arabs were killed. The Jewish-Arab non-profit organization said that 148 of the victims were Israeli citizens, while nine of the deceased were non-citizens.

According to the Abraham Initiatives, 139 of this year's victims were shot to death. Among the killed 79 were under 30 years old, eight were women.

Earlier on Saturday evening, six members of an Arab family were wounded in a shooting incident in the northern Israeli town of Kafr Kanna. Two of them sustained serious wounds in what was described by authorities as a criminal dispute between two families.