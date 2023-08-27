Israeli paramedics rescued five people suffering from severe dehydration

Israel Police reported Sunday the death of one person found near a mined military area close to the Dead Sea. Five other people were located who were suffering from severe dehydration, according to Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics.

Paramedics at the scene identified the victims as one woman in her mid-thirties, and four men also in their thirties, all of whom were conscious and were given initial treatment in the field before being evacuated to a local hospital.

Initially, a joint rescue mission by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Special Tactics Rescue Unit 669 and the Israel Police was deployed, along with a helicopter. Four people were evacuated from the scene, and during further searches, two more people were found; one of them was pronounced dead. Emergency services said the person had probably died of heatstroke.

According to Israeli media, the route the group was taking is known to be used by smugglers, although details remain unclear. The commander of the southern district, Superintendent Amir Cohen, immediately ordered an investigation to establish the exact circumstances of the incident, including why the group was in a closed and dangerous military zone, which is scattered with landmines.