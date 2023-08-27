Israeli man indicted for hiring hitman to murder lesbian sister

Among those charged is Sarit's own brother, Sa'id Ahmad, 29, who is accused of orchestrating the murder, driven by his sister's sexual orientation

Haifa District Attorney's office has filed an indictment in a district court on Sunday against multiple individuals believed to be responsible for the murder of Sarit Ahmad in June.

The indictment, born from an extensive months-long investigation, casts a light on the circumstances surrounding the young woman's death.

Among those charged is Sarit's own brother, Sa'id Ahmad, 29, who is accused of orchestrating the murder, driven by his sister's sexual orientation.

The victim, an 18-year-old resident of the Druze town Kisra-Sumei, had endured years of threats due to her sexual identity as a lesbian. Her struggles led her to leave her family's home at the age of 16 in 2020, seeking refuge in homeless shelters.

The indictment also names the hitmen allegedly hired by Sa'id, identified as Hisham Mareihi, 39, and Shadi Abu Saraya, 39. The charges they face encompass a range of serious crimes, including murder, arson, and obstruction of justice.

Flash90 People participate in the first LGBT Pride parade in Mitzpe Ramon, Israel.

Sarit's return to her family home in late 2022, following the financial and personal difficulties she had encountered, took a tragic turn. Despite assurances of safety from her brother, the situation escalated.

On June 9, 2023, under the guise of a car exchange, Sarit was lured to a parking lot in Yarka, where the hitmen struck her vehicle and opened fire as she tried to escape the situation.