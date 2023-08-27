The popular Arab Israeli media personality was attacked for his pro-Israel advocacy, and his 60-year-old mother was injured in the altercation

Arab Israeli activist Yoseph Haddad was attacked aboard a return flight to Israel, from Dubai, due to his pro-Israel advocacy. The popular media personality is a regular contributor for i24NEWS.

Hadad was boarding the return flight with his family, when his sister first heard that someone recognized him, warning “there is someone here [on the airport bus], he’s rather large and frightening, who is threatening to hit you.”

On the plane, the i24NEWS contributor recalled the man filming him, sticking the smartphone camera into his face, saying “here is the traitor, the dog.” Another man added to the insults, so Haddad started filming the incident, and the alleged assailant immediately knocked the phone away.

Which led Haddad to call for the flight attendant’s assistance, asking them to call the police. Afterwards, he said the assailant sat down but started a second video, again calling him “a dog,” a very insulting term in Arab culture.

Haddad and his family started to gather their belongings, in order to de-board the flight, as were the alleged assailants and their families, during which the insults started back, as did the filming. It was at that moment that his 60-year-old mother was likely wounded in the hand, after her phone was hit away from her.

Once the Dubai police were onboard, the i24NEWS contributor and his family were protected as they de-boarded, but did not file a complaint due to the drawn out court proceedings that would have been required, however, Haddad said he regretted the choice once he discovered in Israel that his mother’s finger was broken by the alleged assailants.

In the end, Haddad thanked the various authorities that assisted him throughout the incident, saying that he had only good things to say about the Dubai officials that helped and protected him and his family, as well as Israel's diplomatic corps that were involved, and the Israeli public that supported him.