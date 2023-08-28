Israel’s Smotrich unfreezes funds for Arab towns after security concerns

The funds distribution will be subject to control mechanisms to be decided by the government

Israel’s Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich agreed on Monday to transfer the previously frozen funds to the Interior Ministry, which will distribute them to the Arab authorities.

The distribution will be subject to control mechanisms to be decided by the government, according to Kan. The decision was made late Sunday at a meeting with the participation of Smotrich, Interior Minister Moshe Arbel, Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai, Shin Bet chief Ronan Bar and the heads of the Arab authorities.

Arbel had previously urged Smotrich to release $54 million of the funds meant for administration and another $26.8 million for economic development.

Last week, Smotrich announced the establishment of a special task force that will examine the transfer of funds to the Arab authorities and east Jerusalem. The minister said he was concerned that the money could end up in the hands of "criminals and terrorists.”

In protest, the National Committee of the Heads of Arab Authorities threatened on Saturday that the school year would not start in educational institutions in the Arab sector.

Earlier in August, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu assured that funds allocated for Arab towns would “reach their proper destination” after “inspection and supervision.”