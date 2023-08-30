'Justice for Raphael' demands continue with protests in Tel Aviv

The protestors have voiced a strong demand for a comprehensive re-evaluation of the case's evidence

Tel Aviv's Kaplan intersection witnessed a gathering of hundreds of demonstrators on Wednesday evening as protestors united in a call for justice for Raphael Adana, the tragic victim of a hit-and-run incident in Netanya.

The protestors have voiced a strong demand for a comprehensive re-evaluation of the case's evidence.

Their call comes in the aftermath of a decision by the prosecutor's office to pursue charges against the driver for negligence, rather than the more serious charges of murder or manslaughter.

The focal point of these protests is the sluggish pace of legal proceedings concerning the 80-year-old individual from Netanya, who stands accused of causing the tragic demise of four-year-old Raphael Adana.

Tomer Neuberg/Flash90 Members of the Ethiopian community and activists block the Ayalon highway in Tel Aviv during a demonstration for justice for Rafael Adana

Critics allege that the police's approach to the case appeared to be less serious, possibly influenced by Adana's Ethiopian background.

During a protest in Tel Aviv last Wednesday, a police officer fell victim to a stabbing, an incident that unfolded amid reports indicating that the driver might evade charges. In response to the escalating situation, law enforcement deployed stun grenades and water cannons against the demonstrators.

The turmoil resulted in the arrest of ten protesters, while four police officers sustained injuries during the confrontations.