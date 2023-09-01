Back to school: Israeli students return to classrooms nationwide

24,400 kindergartens and 5,560 schools opened their doors, and 181,000 school children began the first grade

The school year started this Friday for 2.5 million Israeli students, from kindergarten to the final year of high school.

24,400 kindergartens and 5,560 schools opened their doors, and 181,000 school children began the first grade.

On Thursday, the country's teachers' strike came to an end with the signing of an agreement between the salaries commissioner and the secondary school teachers' organization, enabling half a million middle and high school students to start the new school year, including 142,000 high school seniors.

The educational theme for the 2023-2024 school year chosen by the National Education, "Education for all opinions," integrated into the curriculum, will deal with the social crisis, deep divisions and conflicts in Israeli society.

At the same time, there will be an introduction to legal reform, explaining the root of the dispute. In addition, the work plan "From strategy to practice - stability, flexibility and growth", will convey the message of the importance of investment and effort to every student.

The theme is also intended to encourage them to act on their personal desire, draw on their potential to progress and lead them to success, according to the Ministry of Education.

Eve Boccara Students at Usha School in Ramat Gan, Israel.

"We are starting the school year with great enthusiasm and the education system is ready to welcome students and staff," said Education Minister Yoav Kish on Friday morning. "We are ready to face all the challenges, to deal with the social crisis that exists in the State of Israel and offer a safe, respectful and inclusive place," he continued.

Before the start of the school year, the Ministry of Education published a list of the most common first names used by teachers, with biblical names taking pride of place. Rachel, Mikhal, Esther, Sarah and Myriam top the list for women, while Yossef, David, Moshe, Yaakov and Yitzhak are the most popular among male teachers.