At least 35 wounded in Israel after violent demonstrations against Eritrean regime

Large forces of the Israeli police were still working to disperse the 'violent violations of order directed at the police officers' says an official statement

At least 35 were wounded in Tel Aviv as a result of a protest against the Eritrean government, ahead of a cultural event at its embassy in Israel, two in serious condition.

Israel Police reported that at least 27 of its service members were wounded as a result of various objects being thrown at the officers, and were evacuated to receive medical treatment in a hospital.

According to Magen David Adom (MDA) Director-General Eli Bin, there were at least eight wounded among the protestors, who were evacuated to the Wolfson Hospital in Holon and Ichilov in Tel Aviv, two of whom were in serious condition.

Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90 Israeli police guard while Eritrean refugees who oppose the regime in Eritrea protest outside a conference of regime supporters in south Tel Aviv, Israel.

MDA later updated that medics and paramedics provided medical treatment and evacuated to the hospitals a total of 35 wounded, including 19 police officers in a minor condition, and 16 foreign nationals, of whom two were in a serious condition, one in a moderate to serious condition, and two in moderate condition.

Large forces of the police and border police were still working to disperse the “violent violations of order directed at the police officers,” an official statement read. It added that attempts to evacuate were not heeded, but the demonstrators responded by throwing rocks and planks of wood at the authorities.

Photo by Itai Ron/Flash90 Demonstrators, amongst them asylum seekers and refugees, who oppose the regime in Eritrea protest outside a conference of regime supporters in south Tel Aviv, Israel.

The demonstrators had then vandalized shops on the street, as well as setting an event hall on fire. Several police vehicles were also severely damaged, and officers fired warning shots into the air when their lives were at risk. The law enforcement had then brought in cavalry and other crowd dispersal measures.

Police Commissioner Chief Superintendent Yaakov Shabtai will arrive in Tel Aviv to conduct a situation assessment with the district commander, according to Israeli media. The demonstrators were mostly asylum seekers, opponents of the regime in Eritrea, chanting "the State of Israel supports the [Eritrean] dictator.”

Itai Ron/Flash90 Demonstrators who oppose the regime in Eritrea protest outside a conference of Eritrea regime supporters in south Tel Aviv, Israel.

Anti-Eritrean regime riots previously broke out in the U.S. city of Seattle, Toronto in Canada, and Sweden’s capital Stockholm, mostly at cultural festivities planned by the government in Eritrea, claiming the events support one of the world’s most oppressive dictators.