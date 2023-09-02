Violent clashes between Eritrean asylum seekers in Tel Aviv end with 39 arrested, 140 hurt

Several in critical condition after conflict between govt supporters and opposition plays out on the streets of Tel Aviv

The violent riot by Eritrean asylum seekers in Tel Aviv were quelled and the situation under control, Israeli police confirmed Saturday, adding that at least 39 were arrested.

Magen David Adom (MDA) said paramedics provided medical treatment and evacuated a total of 121 wounded, including at least 30 police officers in a light condition and the rest protestors, of whom at least 14 were in a severe condition and 13 in a moderate, many of whom were reported as foreign nationals.

About 25,500 Eritrean asylum seekers currently live in Israel, according to Assaf, an organization that aids refugees.

Clashes began outside a south Tel Aviv venue that was set to host a pro-regime event organized by the Eritrean embassy in Israel.

Hundreds of anti-government Eritreans came to the site to prevent it from taking place. Police declared the gathering an illegal demonstration and ordered the street to be emptied.

Protestors hurled rocks and wooden planks at officers, who used riot dispersal means and mounted forces to clear the Eritreans, some of whom vandalized shops in the area.

Footage circulating on social media showed government supporters beating anti-government protesters with clubs.