Israeli govt to explore possibility of deporting Eritrean rioters who attacked police

The Israeli government will convene a special ministerial committee tasked with exploring the possibility of deporting Eritrean migrants who were involved in Saturday's riot in Tel Aviv and attacked police officers.

More than 100 people were injured in violent clashes in Tel Aviv between Eritrean government supporters celebrating an Eritrea Day event and opponents of President Isaias Afwerki.

Israeli police fired stun grenades to break up the clashes, while protesters hurled stones at police, set fire to trash bins and vandalized several shops. Footage circulating on social media showed Eritrean government supporters beating anti-government protesters with clubs.

Israeli medical officials said more than 140 people were treated for injuries, including about 30 police officers.

Police said they were reinforcing their personnel in the area, although the clashes were contained by the afternoon.