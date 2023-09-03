Thousands of Bedouin students unable to start Israeli school year

Students, including those from special schools and kindergartens who live in the Neve Midbar regional council, stayed at home after school buses went on strike

Thousands of Bedouin students in Israel's Negev region were unable to start the school year on Friday like other children in the country.

The school year in Bedouin society has officially begun, but many students, including those from special schools and kindergartens who live in the Neve Midbar regional council, stayed at home after school buses went on strike.

"The drivers announced that they went on strike because they haven't received payment from the municipality," said the parents of the students.

Sami Abu Karinat said, "I have three disabled children, one of the children's schools is in Seifa, nearly 45 kilometers from my home. The children have to be transported to school. If they don't educate a new generation and invest in education, they will only fuel crime."

Arab society is currently experiencing a major wave of violence and crime, with over 170 people killed since the start of the year, including three this weekend in Kfar Kara in the north of the country.

The Neve Midbar council reacted by saying: "Drivers for students in Bir HaDaj and Abda Wadi Al-Neam have surprisingly stopped work. On Sunday, they did not drive around 6,500 students, in protest against the non-transfer of payments they claim to be due since February 2023.

"The council has long been in discussions with the Ministry of Education to adopt the transport budgets, but the Ministry of Education insists on conditioning the budget transfer on individual route verification," the statement read.

Over 200,000 Bedouins live in Israel, mainly in the Negev.