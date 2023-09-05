Israel: Arab towns go on strike amid violent crime wave

Over 160 people have been killed in crime-related violence in the Arab sector since the beginning of the year

Arab towns across Israel launched a general strike on Tuesday in response to a wave of violent crime.

The strike includes local authorities, businesses and education institutions. Students are expected to join the protest convoys.

The strike comes as another Arab man was killed in a shooting in northern Israel on Tuesday morning. Two more people were injured in the shooting, including one seriously, according to the Magen David Adom emergency service.

Earlier on Sunday, municipal leaders of Arab communities announced a general strike, calling for the establishment of an emergency committee to fight the rising crime wave, which they blame on the Israeli government’s lack of response. Over 160 people have been killed in crime-related violence in the Arab sector since the beginning of the year. It is more than double from the same period in 2022.

Earlier in August, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chaired the subcommittee on combating crime in the Arab community, which decided that Israel’s Shin Bet internal security service will assist the Israeli police in their efforts to fight criminal organizations.