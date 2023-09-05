Israel to transfer 53 Eritreans involved in weekend riot to administrative detention

Israeli police cancel a previous request to extend the suspects’ detention after violent clashes in Tel Aviv left about 140 wounded, including many officers

Eritrean migrants suspected of being involved in violent riots over the weekend in Tel Aviv were transferred Tuesday to administrative detention, typically used for security and terror related violations.

Israel Police canceled a previous request to extend the suspects’ detention, opting to conduct administrative proceedings, and informed the Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court of its decision.

A total of 53 riot suspects were arrested since demonstrations against the Eritrean government on Saturday turned violent, resulting in about 140 wounded of which dozens were law enforcement officers.

Photo by Itai Ron/Flash90 Demonstrators, amongst them asylum seekers and refugees, with groups who oppose and others that support the regime in Eritrea, protest outside an event at the Eritrean embassy in Tel Aviv, Israel.

The police said its latest arrest on Monday night was an Eritrean migrant who was accused of carrying a gun without a license during the riots on Saturday. Another seven were held on suspicion of planning more violent clashes. In total there were 14 supporters of the Eritrea regime, 20 opposed, and the rest did not identify their affiliation.

Administrative detention is not limited in time and does not require the state to provide legal representation. It was legislated in Israel’s Entry Law, but has not been recently used against anyone without criminal charges.

"We request strong measures against the rioters, including the immediate deportation of those who took part in it," Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said during a ministerial meeting on Sunday which discussed the violent events a day prior.

"I find it difficult to understand why we would have a problem with those who declare themselves supporters of the regime — they certainly cannot make a claim of being refugees," the prime minister added.

Haim Zach/GPO Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during the ministerial cabinet meeting, in Jerusalem, Israel.

"I also request that this forum prepare a complete and updated plan for the removal of all other illegal infiltrators from the State of Israel," Netanyahu concluded.