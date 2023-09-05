Is Shin Bet the answer to combatting the Arab sector’s deadly crime wave?

Involving the internal security agency, which usually deals with terrorism, is raising concern from within the Arab community and the Shin Bet itself

Over 160 deaths this year alone, and counting. This is the deadly reality that the Arab community in Israel is living in.

Demonstrations like the one in Haifa on Monday, or a spontaneous protest in Sachnin in the north of the country, are trying to shift the attention onto a community that is bleeding. The wounds are unable to heal, as many of the murder cases remain unsolved. According to the nonprofit group the Abraham Initiatives, this year only 16 cases were followed up by an indictment.

Alia Abu Saleh’s son was murder victim number 157. She is certain that if her son were Jewish, police would have handled his case differently.

“Where is the equality? If someone was killed in Afula, they would send police and psychologists right away, anything you want. What can I say, [the police] are not human. They are crooks!” Abu Saleh rails.

The crime wave has been the primary issue in upcoming municipal elections campaigns, with many of the candidates themselves becoming the targets of the criminal organizations, and some have already paid with their lives for their activism.

Meanwhile in the Israeli government, the debate is focusing on whether or not to involve the internal security agency, the Shin Bet, in the investigations. It’s a step that would have wide ranging consequences.

The Shin Bet is normally involved in investigating crimes that are terror related suspects, and bringing them into the investigation could affect the outcome of the upcoming municipal elections.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who is bent on forming a National Guard to counter internal crime, is in favor of recruiting the Shin Bet until the new security force is established.

“In the Arab sector, criminal organizations are active that have armed militias with thousands of soldiers and many weapons. They are terrorist organizations. When they undertake violence on the street, they turn the fire against the state of Israel,” Ben-Gvir said.

But the head of the Shin Bet, Ronen Bar, recently said that its involvement in crimes between citizens "would turn Israel into a different state.”

Gonen Ben Itzhak, who worked as an agent for more than a decade, explains.

“The ways and means the Shin Bet uses are top secret,” Ben Itzhak tells i24NEWS.

“If you use it in order to stop crime and bring people to court and face justice, you need to disclose the way you work. This is something that once the Shin Bet discloses, it will probably be less efficient than what it is today.”

Some, like long-time Knesset member Aida Touma-Suleiman of the Joint List, say the question is entirely political.

“Do the citizens of Israel want to enlarge the responsibility of the [Shin Bet]? Because today they are talking about us, tomorrow maybe against the protesters,” Touma-Suleiman told us, referring to allegations that the Shin Bet may be used to investigate those involved in anti-government demonstrations.

Others think that the Shin Bet is already deeply involved in civilian matters.

“It is deeply present in the Arab community in Israel,” says Mohammad Darawshe, director of strategy at the Givat Haviva Center for Shared Society. “They know about every political activist, they know about every criminal that exists in the Arab community, and they see that their only job is to prevent this violence from spilling over into the Jewish community.”

Despite the criticisms, the Shin Bet has better technological means than the police to apprehend criminals. But Ben Itzhak says those advantages are only minor, and the cost to the agency would be too high.

“The Shin Bet sees a very wide intelligence picture. The police work in a different way. They have geographical areas, the northern district doesn't know what's going on in the south, and vice versa. So if we are talking about the advantage of involving the Shin Bet in investigations, of course the way they work is much better than the police. But, the police have all the technology, and all the ability to do it too.”

Flash90 Members of the Arab community march as they protest against the violence in their community, in the northern city of Haifa, Israel.

It’s not the first time the question of recruiting the Shin Bet has been raised. Two years ago, Women Against Weapons, a collective that supports bereaved families, published a declaration against the idea.

Fida Shehada, one of its members, says her opinion has not changed over the years.

“All the reports we have show that the crimes are caused by the gaps between Jewish and Arab society. When it comes to education, living conditions, social welfare, health — these gaps take years to close, and you need to execute a plan to do that," Shehada says.

"We say that the main solution is to rebuild trust between society and the institutions which offer services. If you define us as enemies, you lose any bit of trust.”

But rebuilding trust might be difficult under the current Israeli government. Far-right national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who is responsible for the police, is opposed by many Arab leaders. Ben-Gvir has a history of making racist comments, and was himself monitored by the Shin Bet for incitement against Palestinians.

With the municipal elections just around the corner, crime and murder will be the main topics in Arab-Israeli localities. This, while budgets worth 200 million shekels, the equivalent of half-a-million dollars, were withheld by Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich. He said the directive was to prevent the funds from falling into the hands of criminal gangs. But financial insecurity might foster more crime.

“When we talk about budgets, for social matters, education, youth, and others being withheld, it's hard for the municipalities to continue to operate educational institutions and social work that deals with crime and violence,” tells us Amir Bisharat, the head of the National Committee of Arab Local Councils. “That leads youth to stay in their homes, neighborhoods, streets and crime, because they don't have any other framework.”

Flash90 Mourners attend the funeral of Salman Khalab in Yarka, northern Israel. Khalab was one of the four victims of a quadruple murder in Abu Snan.

Some candidates running for municipal posts are living under constant threat, and recent weeks have seen an increase in crimes connected to the election. In Nazareth, a mayoral candidate was shot. In the central city of Tira, the city’s director general was murdered. When people are targeted because of their work as elected public figures, the Shin Bet has the authority to get involved. But instead of widening its competences further, the key might be involving the Arab community itself more:

“There should be questioning from within the society, representatives from the Arab society that attend the meetings and hold the police accountable. If the police know there is someone that holds them accountable for every unsolved case, they would achieve more,” says Shehada.

Meanwhile, fear and frustration prevail in large parts of the Arab community in Israel. As far as they are concerned, involving the internal security agency is not the silver bullet, more like a step that would widen the gap between society and institutions even more.