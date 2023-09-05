Thousands attend funeral of lone soldier killed in Maccabim checkpoint attack

Approximately 1,000 individuals attended the funeral to say goodbye to Molchanov, a lone soldier who immigrated to Israel from Ukraine during his teenage years

Maxim Molchanov, the soldier killed in last week's ramming attack at the Maccabim checkpoint, was laid to rest on Tuesday at Kiryat Shaul's military cemetery.

The public had been invited through social media to "salute him on his last journey." Molchanov's parents also traveled to Israel to attend the funeral.

Most of the attendees did not personally know Molchanov but came to pay their respects.

AP Photo/Ariel Schalit Israeli soldiers carry the flag-covered coffin of Staff Sgt. Maksym Molchanov during his funeral in Kiryat Shaul military cemetery in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Eitan Aliev, a friend of Molchanov from their Army company, shared his sentiments, telling Ynet, "The company is still trying to process what happened. He was a true warrior, beloved by both our battalion, the 411th battalion, and the 282nd brigade. He was always willing to help others. Six months ago, he donated bone marrow to a 12-year-old boy he didn't even know."

Aliev emphasized Molchanov's dedication, saying, "Even after Maxim donated his bone marrow, he immediately wanted to return to the company, continue to serve, and be useful to us in operational missions. This is a significant loss for all of us."