Since the early 1980s, dentists from all over the world have volunteered at a special clinic in Jerusalem, which provides free dental care and oral health education to thousands of needy young people from all faiths and backgrounds: Jews, Palestinians and, more recently, Ukrainian refugees and new immigrants.

Volunteer dentists from all over the world, accompanied by their Israeli colleagues, carry out over 1,000 treatments every month.

A few weeks ago, Dr. Bat-Genstein took on the care of Ukrainian refugee named Gilyeb, a fourteen-year-old orphan who fled Ukraine with his cognitively impaired grandmother. Gilyeb lived in a small village about forty minutes from Odessa. He arrived with only a shirt on his back and needed dental treatment.

Alexander Zhako, a 22-year-old from Belarus who is taking part in a "Masa" program and plans to move to Israel, was also able to get treatment at the clinic: "As a newcomer to this country, it's very difficult to know how to get what I need, and they really helped me."

Courtesy DVI Gilyeb and Dr. Bat-Genstein

In 2022, the DVI clinic welcomed 128 volunteer dentists. According to Dr. Bat-Genstein, "It's a unique experience, as I can offer the best of myself, my practice and my know-how, to patients from all backgrounds, so that they can be cared for in excellent conditions with highly competent teams endowed with unfailing benevolence."

Ann Ponomerva arrived in Israel in April 2023 from Chelyabinsk in Russia as a student in a "Masa" program. Holding a bachelor's degree in engineering in Russia, she wanted to become a dental assistant. Ann was rushed to the clinic for extreme dental pain. Then she was hired as a translator for new Russian immigrants who didn't speak Hebrew and came to the clinic for treatment.

The clinic's executive director, Dr. Roy Petel, a specialist in pediatric dentistry and instructor of pediatric dentistry at Hadassah Hospital, has been working to expand the program his facility offers.

MYCHELE DANIAU / AFP A dentist with a patient

In early 2021, Petel signed an agreement with Galilee Medical Center, and then in August 2021 with the pediatric program at Sheba Medical Center, who began sending their patients to the clinic.

Every day, Israeli pediatric dentists learn dental techniques, standards and best practices from volunteer dentists from North America and around the world. Over the past 43 years, more than 5,000 dentists have volunteered at the clinic.

In addition to children and young people, the clinic has created an additional program aimed at needy elderly people and Holocaust survivors in and around Jerusalem, entitled "Free Dentures for Needy Elderly and Holocaust Survivors". In 2022, 114 needy elderly people and Holocaust survivors benefited from dental care.