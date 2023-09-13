Protesting IDF draft, ultra-Orthodox block Jerusalem traffic

The major demonstration follows an arrest of an ultra-Orthodox youth for failing to comply with call-up orders

Hundreds of young ultra-Orthodox Israeli on Wednesday rallied in Jerusalem against the military draft, following the arrest of a member of the ultra-Orthodox community for failing to comply with a call-up order.

The protesters blocked several major streets, a highway and the tracks of Jerusalem's light rail. Hebrew-language media reported police were mulling evacuating the protesters by force.

The protest was orchestrated by the Jerusalem Faction, often described as an extremist splinter faction within the ultra-Orthodox community, although mainstream ultra-Orthodox religious leaders also oppose universal enlistment.