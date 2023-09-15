Becoming Israeli: On Shabbat, new immigrants come together to overcome adaptation struggles

An organization dedicated to helping Russian-speaking professionals navigate the absorption process is now broadening its support to include families with kids

“I still can’t get used to bread being so expensive,” says a man standing by a cooler. “You just need to know where to buy it. I’ll give you a list of more affordable stores,” another man reassures him.

A minute ago, these men were listening to an experienced psychologist explain why feeling anxiety, and even anger, is a normal part of the immigration process. An hour ago, they were complete strangers, coming from opposite sides of Israel and from different countries of origin. The only thing that unites them is that they are both immigrants from the former Soviet Union. They met at a two-day seminar on a beautiful kibbutz located next to the lowest point on Earth — the Dead Sea.

Since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine, tens of thousands of Russian-speaking Jewish immigrants have arrived in Israel. "Shishi Shabbat Yisraeli" was at the forefront in helping them with the absorption process. Through its national network of volunteers, this educational initiative, founded 13 years ago, has helped nearly 18,000 people overcome the obstacles of starting a new life in the Jewish state.

The organization was created to help young immigrants find their community in a new country by organizing a variety of events, such as hikes and workshops, excursions and holiday celebrations, and most importantly, Shabbat seminars on different topics and which take place in different parts of Israel.

The founder and director of Shishi Shabbat Yisraeli is Linda Pardes Friedburg. An American-Israeli, she first learned Russian while growing up in New Jersey during the Cold War. She moved to Israel in 1990, where she met and married a Russian Jew. Linda has since dedicated her time and energy to helping Russian-speaking immigrants in their twenties and thirties to build a new life.

Anna Mikhailova / i24NEWS The founder and director of "Shishi Shabbat Yisraeli," Linda Pardes Friedburg, at a seminar, in Kibbutz Almog, Israel.

“Our goal is to make every Russian-speaking oleh [immigrant] feel welcome and needed and hopeful in Israel. Even if they came by themselves and they have no family or people to support them, they can feel like they can succeed and really give back to Israeli society and feel like a part of Israeli culture, and not feel lost in any aspect of their life in Israel,” she told i24NEWS.

She added that the past year has proven to be a test of the organization’s “maturity,” one that her team has successfully passed.

“All of a sudden, there was a great national need, where we knew that our young people were the most equipped to help out in this huge national challenge of mass Aliyah [immigration] of Russian-speaking Jews, first from Ukraine, now mostly from Russia and other Russian-speaking countries,” Linda said, adding that their volunteers have helped “hundreds, maybe thousands of young people” since the beginning of the war.

“You don’t have the language, everything is new and strange, including the culture, the holidays, and all the physical needs that you have - we are going to help you get through this.”

Most of the volunteers are immigrants themselves, who moved to Israel a few years ago and now want to help the newcomers have a smoother transition. They know from their own experience how to find an apartment, where to learn Hebrew, how to schedule a medical appointment, or use a banking application.

Having started with family-type Shabbat events for young singles, Shishi Shabbat Yisraeli has recently turned its focus to those navigating the difficulties of immigration along with their children. Among them are some long-time participants who met at previous seminars and found love there.

“We have so many couples that met (through Shishi Shabbat Yisraeli), got married and are raising families in Israel, so they could not attend our regular events. We also realized that young families are not getting what they need, because the culture of parenting in Israel is vastly different than in the former Soviet Union. So we realized that the next step is to add family seminars where children are welcome, where we learn about parenting and Israeli culture when it comes to family,” Linda explained.

Anna Mikhailova / i24NEWS Children learn how to make challah bread at a seminar hosted by the organization "Shishi Shabbat Yisraeli" at Kibbutz Almog, Israel.

Ahead of the High Holidays, Shishi Shabbat Yisraeli organized a trip to Kibbutz Almog, near the Dead Sea, for 28 families. They came from all over Israel, with children as young as 3 months and as old as 13 years.

Over the course of the weekend, they participated in sessions with psychologists and workshops with volunteers, while their children enjoyed baking challah, singing Hebrew songs, playing holiday-themed games, and learning about Jewish traditions. For some like Natasha and her husband who immigrated from Belarus with two children one-and-a-half years ago, it was their first time attending such an event.

Natasha told i24NEWS that when they moved to Israel, their youngest daughter Masha was only seven months old. One of Natasha’s biggest concerns now is sending her to preschool, and the experience of leaving her in the playroom with other children during the seminar helped her feel more at ease with the prospect.

“I was amazed the first day when we brought Masha here and she played all day and didn’t even look for us. I was very worried about how she would adapt,” she shared.

Speaking with other immigrant parents about her fears and the challenges of raising children in a new country was also helpful. “New atmosphere, new people, it’s very nice. I think I learned more from just listening to other people’s advice,” Natasha added.

More experienced participants also found the event helpful. Gosha, from Russia, and Tanya, from Ukraine, met at one of the first seminars of Shishi Shabbat Yisraeli and became friends. They got married two years ago, and were now joining the family seminar for the first time with their toddler son.

Anna Mikhailova / i24NEWS Russian-speaking immigrants to Israel attend a seminar hosted by the nonprofit group "Shishi Shabbat Yisraeli" held at Kibbutz Almog, Israel.

“I missed the atmosphere, although it’s different at the family seminar because people are older and there are kids,” Gosha shared, adding that he found the lectures with psychologists particularly interesting.

He said that he misses going to the youth seminars, which he has now aged out of. “I'm really sorry that I can’t go to them anymore. I don’t remember a single seminar that was bad. Some were more interesting than the others, but I enjoyed the format a lot,” he said. “Besides, it gives you a chance to see places where even many Israelis have never gone,” he added, noting that they still often get together with other Shishi Shabbat Yisraeli members.

In between lectures about battling struggles that come with immigration, and learning about traditional dishes for the upcoming Rosh Hashanah holiday (Jewish New Year), the participants discussed topics that worry parents in every corner of the world: finding a good school and a good doctor, supporting their children during the difficult period of adaptation, all while building a career in a new country.

“Our children need happy parents,” summed up one of the participants. And sometimes, adults need a little help with that, which Shishi Shabbat Yisraeli gladly offers.

Read more stories like this:

• Opinion: From Moscow with fear - why Russians are fleeing the Ukraine war >>

• Ukrainian and Israeli first ladies see latest medical innovations at Sheba Medical Center >>

• New hope: Israeli Trauma Coalition opens new center in Odesa >>