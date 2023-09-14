The Israeli Central Bureau of Statistics releases the country's demographic numbers ahead of the Jewish New Year, shedding light on society and its people

Israel's population is estimated at 9.795 million, according to data released by the Israeli Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) on Wednesday, just days before the Jewish New Year.

The CBS forecast estimated that Israel’s population would rise to 10 million by the end of 2024. And the number will grow to 15 million by 2048, and increase to 20 million by 2065.

Yossi Aloni/Flash90 Israeli children learn about the customs of Rosh Hashana, ahead of the Jewish holiday, at a kindergarten in Moshav Yashresh.

Over the past year, 172,000 babies were born and 48,000 people died. In addition, there was an increase of 70,000 residents, including 66,000 new immigrants. In total, Israel's population increased by 194,000, which was a demographic growth rate of 2 percent.

The Israeli population was broken down into 7.181 million as Jewish, representing 73 percent of the country's total population. The next largest group was 2.065 million Arabs, which is 21 percent of the population. Finally, there were 549,000 people belonging to neither community, at 6 percent of the population.

In 2022, the life expectancy in Israel was 84.8 years for women and 80.7 years for men. In the previous year, the monthly income of an Israeli household was $5,204 (19,916 shekels) before taxes, which is $4,351 (16,649 shekels) after taxes.

The monthly household expenses averaged at $3,952 (15,122 shekels), 18.7 percent of which was spent on food. And 62 percent of the households were homeowners.

According to the statistics, household incomes with at least two people in the over-65s bracket was lower than the overall average, at a monthly income of $4642 (17,762 shekels) before taxes. Whereas in one-person households, the monthly income was even lower at $1,904 (7,287 shekels).