The turning point of a desperate war

In crossing the Suez Canal, the 421st brigade changed not just the course of the war, but possibly even the face of the Middle East

It was a turning point which changed not only Israel, but the Middle East as well. Those who lived through it, like the men of the 421st Armored Brigade, have gone on to raise beautiful families and have successful careers, in Israel and around the world. But they will forever share an unbreakable bond forged in that bloody October of 1973.

It began with one of the most traumatic events in Israel’s history – a surprise attack by Egypt and Syria on the afternoon of October 6, 1973 – The Day of Atonement, Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar.

For Amnon Amikam, who fought as a company commander in the war, the memories, even after 50 years, “are very strong.”

"We felt as if the state of Israel was in danger, there was a question mark over its existence. That is how I see it," he says.

The joint attack – the Syrians rolling across the Golan Heights in the north, the Egyptians storming Israel’s fortifications along the Suez Canal in the south – punctured the certainty, even arrogance that had taken root in Israel. Only days before the war, and despite the growing signs, IDF military intelligence had confidently declared that the chances of war breaking out were “lower than low”.

Not everyone shared that assessment.

“The day before the war broke out, I heard a lecture from a top intelligence officer. It ended with the assumption that since the Arab armies do not have a good response to the Israeli air force, there will not be a war in the coming years,” recalls reserve Major-General Chaim Erez, who commanded the 421st Armored Brigade during the war.

i24NEWS Major-General (reserves) Chaim Erez, who commanded the 421st Armored Brigade during the Yom Kippur War.

“I looked at the maps he presented and thought that the IDF must do something in this situation. I wasn't sure there would be a war, but I thought we have to do something. I called my deputy and told him to tell all the officers in the brigade to stay home next to the phone."

Sure enough, the phones rang the following day, as Jews in Israel were marking the somber Day of Atonement, Yom Kippur. The officers of the 421st brigade were ready, but the rest of the army was not.

"We arrived at the IDF ammunition center and found our tanks completely dismantled,” Oden Megido, a company commander at the time, remembers.

“The turrets were in one place because that was where the soldiers were learning about them. The lower part of the tank was in another place, and the engines were in a third location because that is where the mechanical school was. The head of the base told me not to pressure him because he was told he had 72 hours until the tanks had to be ready."

The Egyptian army did not wait 72 hours. It didn’t even wait 72 seconds. It stormed into Sinai, quickly overcoming the string of forts Israel had established along the canal – the so-called Bar Lev line. For the first time in its history, the seemingly invincible IDF was facing defeat.

"This was the first real war I was in,” says Yair Geller, who was a young officer in 1973. “Suddenly, you see soldiers dying, soldiers injured. It's scary. For the first time, I realized there was such a thing as soldiers missing in action.”

For the first few, desperate, days, the IDF suffered immense losses in men, tanks, and aircraft. But as more reserve units arrived at the front, the situation stabilized somewhat. Even so, in the first week of the war, the Egyptians held the initiative.

That all changed on Sunday October 14. The Egyptians were soundly defeated in a major tank battle. The way was now clear for the IDF to take the initiative on the Sinai front, and usher in the war’s turning point.

The armored division commanded by Major-General Ariel Sharon, the future Israeli prime minister, was tasked with crossing the Suez Canal and taking the war into Egypt, (or “Africa,” as the IDF troops began calling it.)

Under constant heavy fire, Sharon’s men reorganized and prepared to cross. Erez’s 421st armored brigade was not supposed to be the first across. A giant roller bridge was meant to be used by the IDF. But with fierce fighting raging all around, the bridge didn't make it on time.

After a small paratroop force crossed the canal in rubber dinghies to secure a small bridgehead, it was time to get the tanks over.

IDF archives Scenes from the Sinai campaign during the Yom Kippur War.

The 421st brigade, with improvised floating bridges, was given the task that most people thought was impossible. The results surprised even the Israelis.

“Our mission was doomed to fail, and yet we crossed the Suez Canal with 28 tanks without any assistance,” says Tzival Kantor, who in 1973 was the brigade’s operations officer.

“We penetrated deep into enemy territory, eliminated all resistance we encountered, and suddenly became the owners of this place."

It was a display of bravery and comradeship that resounds to this day, half a century later. The brigade’s officers and men know they did something special, something which not only changed the course of the war, placing Egypt on the defensive, but possibly even changed the face of the Middle East.

"We knew that we had done something special,” says Yossi Regev, a company commander in the 421st brigade. “We also know that we didn't just achieve victory in the war, we also helped bring peace with Egypt, which had been our greatest enemy. Four years after the war, Egyptian president Anwar Sadat came to Israel and finally there was a major change."

"Our experiences from the war will remain with us forever,” says Ehud Kochavi, another 421st Brigade 1973 company commander. “We can meet here and shout at each other about politics, but we are the best of friends. Even after 50 years, there is no stronger friendship."

i24NEWS Some of the men who fought in the 421st brigade during the Yom Kippur War gather to reflect on their experiences.

47 soldiers and officers of the 421st brigade were killed in the Yom Kippur War and hundreds were injured. A heavy price paid for victory, which eventually led to peace between Israel and Egypt.