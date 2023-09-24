Yom Kippur: What to know about the holiest day of the Jewish calendar

This day is devoted to repentance for the sins of the previous year, with the faithful seeking forgiveness from God as well as from fellow humans

Jews throughout the world will, between Sunday evening and Monday, mark Yom Kippur, also known as the Day of Atonement. This holiest day of the Jewish calendar entails 25 hours of fasting and intensive prayer. 25 hours dedicated to repentance for the sins of the previous year, coming just before one's destiny is in the coming year is is determined. According to the Torah, the day's aim is atoning for one's sins, a view reinforced by the great Medieval scholar Maimonides, who describes Yom Kippur as "a time of repentance, both for individuals and for the community." The essence of the day is to obtain forgiveness, not only from God, but also from fellow humans.

Yom Kippur pays tribute to the day when God forgave the people of Israel for the sin of the golden calf. Prescribed by the Torah, fasting is central to the inner focus on the soul, rather than on bodily matters. It must help the faithful to remember the fragility of life and dependence on God. During this day, five activities are prohibited: eating, drinking, wearing leather shoes, washing or wearing perfume, and having intimate relationships. Certain allowances are made for women in special situations.

To best prepare oneself for these trying 25 hours, it is generally suggested to hydrate well and consume carbohydrates. Before the start of the fast, a balanced meal is recommended. It is also recommended to avoid foods that could cause discomfort. During fasting, exposure to the sun and physical exertion should be avoided.

Worshipers spend most of Yom Kippur in the synagogue, where they pray to bring themselves closer to God, express regret and ask for forgiveness. Prayers, notably the Kol Nidre, at the beginning of the fast, and the Neilah, which is recited at the end, often address the confession of sins. The end of Yom Kippur is marked by the sound of the Shofar, or ram's horn. It recalls the sacrifice of Isaac and also serves as a spiritual awakening.

Yom Kippur is thus a day of reflection, repentance and renewal. It is an opportunity for every Jew to grow closer to God and improve as an individual.

In Israel, the Kippur sees public transport and private vehicles come to a halt and the streets empty, allowing many Israelis, especially children, to cycle on roads deserted by motorists. According to some estimates, the Yom Kippur fast is observed by approximately 60% of the Israeli population and 50% of Diaspora Jews.