Clashes in Tel Aviv over gender-segregated Kippur prayer

In contravention of a court ruling, prayer organizers erected makeshift barriers between men and women using Israeli flags

Clashes erupted in central Tel Aviv on Sunday on the eve of the Yom Kippur holiday, with the ultra-Orthodox organizers of a gender-segregated prayer saying they were attacked by secular protesters.

The organizers set out to separate men from women using Israeli flags as a makeshift barrier, in contravention of a court ruling and the decision of the Tel Aviv-Yafo municipality, which disallowed gender-segregated prayer.

An estimated 200 activists staged a protest rally at Tel Aviv's Dizengoff square, shouting the word "shame." One protestor was arrested after climbing onto the stage where the prayer took place and taking down the flags.

Police directed worshippers to leave the area, after which they resumed the prayer service at nearby synagogues.

Similar scenes unfolded in several other Tel Aviv locations.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the incidents, blaming "left-wing protesters."

"The people of Israel sought to unite on Yom Kippur, in a request for forgiveness and unity among us," he posted to his social media accounts. "To our astonishment, in the Jewish state, on the holiest day for the Jewish people, left-wing protestors acted out against Jews during their prayers. It seems there are no boundaries, no norms and no limit to the hatred from the extremists on the left. I, like the majority of Israeli citizens, reject this. Such violent behavior has no place among us."