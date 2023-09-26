Herzog on Tel Aviv Yom Kippur protests: 'Internal threat is most dangerous of all'

Netanyahu decried violent behavior from 'extremists on the left' while Lapid and Gantz blame the religious, accusing the prime minister of inciting violence

Israeli political leaders reacted to protestors clashing with public prayer services that were held across Tel Aviv, and Israel, to mark Judaism’s holiest day of the year Yom Kippur.

"We must learn lessons and fully understand that the internal Israeli threat is the most acute and dangerous threat of all," Israeli President Isaac Herzog said during a speech to mark 50 years since the Yom Kippur War.

"Just yesterday, in the midst of the holy day, exactly 50 years after the outbreak of the war, we saw ... a shocking and painful example of how the inner struggle within us escalates and exaggerates," Herzog stated.

"I know that I speak for the absolute majority of Israeli citizens, when I express deep sorrow and shock at the sight of our people fighting each other, on a day that has always been a symbol of unity - of Israeliness and a beautiful, inclusive and respectful Judaism," the Israeli president added.

"The people of Israel sought to unite on Yom Kippur, in a request for forgiveness and unity among us," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement.

"To our astonishment, in the Jewish state, on the holiest day for the Jewish people, left-wing protestors acted out against Jews during their prayers. It seems there are no boundaries, no norms and no limit to the hatred from the extremists on the left. I, like the majority of Israeli citizens, reject this. Such violent behavior has no place among us,” Netanyahu stated.

Leaders of the political opposition, however, placed the blame on makeshift barriers and the use of flags that were placed by the prayer organizers as a symbolic separation of men and women, despite a Supreme Court decision that ruled against such dividers in public places.

“Mr. Netanyahu, at the end of Yom Kippur, a prime minister should not add to the incitement and strife, but try to calm the spirits,” Opposition Leader, and former Israeli prime minister, Yair Lapid posted on X (formerly Twitter).

“For your information, most of the people who came to protest against the coercion of the mishichists (messianists) had fasted and prayed on this Yom Kippur,” Lapid added, derogatively referring to ultra-Orthodox religious adherents for their belief in a messiah.

“They are not against Judaism, they are trying to save Judaism from the racist and extremist group that gifted them the power,” he concluded, referring to the right-wing coalition that consists of several religious and ultra-Orthodox parties.

“For 75 years, a large majority of Israelis managed to reach agreements on the public space on Yom Kippur, so that it would be adjusted according to the community,” former Israeli defense minister and chairman of the National Unity party Benny Gantz said in a statement.

“For 75 years, communities managed to respect each other despite their differences, and did not bring politics into Yom Kippur,” Gantz explained.

"Now, whoever decided to separate us - succeeded in desecrating this holy day with coercion and gratuitous hatred. And who if not the Prime Minister, the biggest generator of hatred, is the one who now chooses to fan the fire, together with politicians who have decided to turn our public space into a disaster zone,” the National Unity party leader accused.

“I call on all the leaders to show responsibility, and stop the discourse and actions of the debaters,” he added.

Tomer Neuberg/Flash 90 The orthodox Jewish group of Rosh Yehudi sets up a gender divider, amongst protests, during a public prayer on Dizengoff Square for Yom Kippur.

“I would like to say to the public, there is logic in allowing the public space to be conducted according to the characteristics of the population, and in this case a correct ruling was received in my opinion, which authorized the Tel Aviv municipality to determine the procedures,” Gantz referred to the municipality’s decision not to permit segregation barriers that were later added as symbolic make-shift objects.

“But more importantly, we must remember - where there are those who degenerate us into a fratricidal civil war, the task of all of us is to prevent it,” the former defense minister concluded.

Accused by opposition members for his role in empowering right-wing nationalists, Israel's National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir called the protestors “haters who tried to expel Judaism from the public sphere,” adding that he would hold evening prayers in the Tel Aviv square on Thursday.