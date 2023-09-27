At least 5 killed in Israel's North, amid surging Arab-Israeli violent crime

Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics rushed to the scene, where they declared the victims dead

At least 5 killed in the north of Israel, near the Lower Galilee, amid surging Arab-Israeli violent crimes.

Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics rushed to the scene in Basmat Tivon, where they declared the victims dead.

A report from local media indicated that the 5 murdered were a family: two parents and their three children.

Media speculation has linked the shooting in Basmat Tivon has retaliation for a shooting earlier in the day in Haifa.

The latest scene of violence continues a growing trend in 2023, where violence in Arab-Israeli communities has continued to sky rocket.

Following the scene in Basmat Tivon the Avraham Initiatives asked for wide ranging changes in the Israeli government to combat the continued violence.

"The Prime Minister must fire the Minister of National Security and immediately implement a broad plan to deal with crime in Arab society. This is an emergency."

