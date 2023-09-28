Israeli Justice Minister Yariv Levin claims, 'the discussion that is taking place today is in fact a discussion on canceling the election results'

The Israeli Supreme Court on Thursday started a hearing on a recent amendment to the quasi-constitutional Basic Laws, which had changed conditions under which a prime minister could be declared unfit for office.

The first hearing on the "Incapacitation Law" was held in August by three supreme court justices, including its president Esther Hayut. The follow-up on Thursday was in the presence of an expanded panel of 11 justices.

"The discussion that is taking place today is in fact a discussion on canceling the election results, no other washed-up name will hide this simple truth," Israeli Justice Minister Yariv Levin said in a statement on Thursday morning, ahead of the Supreme Court hearing.

Yonatan Sindel/Flash90 Israeli Justice Minister Yariv Levin addresses the Israeli parliament ahead of a vote on the reasonableness bill at the assembly hall of the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem.

Critics have claimed, and petitioned the court, that the amendment was designed to personally protect Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from potential impeachment under the Incapacitation Law, as he faces several corruption cases.

Knesset Legal Adviser Yizhak Beret stated in the previous court hearing that there was no personal connection between the law and Netanyahu, since the amendment would apply to all future prime ministers.

The court then issued an injunction on August 6, leaning toward implementing an interpretation to neutralize the possible personal nature of the law, such as postponing its applicability.

Alex Kolomoisky/POOL Israel's Justice Minister Yariv Levin (L) and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (C) at a government cabinet meeting.

“Postponing the applicability of the Incapacitation Law is that a [judicial] official, no matter how senior, will be able to take for himself powers that were never given to him - and discuss the illusory possibility in itself of putting a prime minister into incapacitation,” Levin explained.

“This is in complete contrast to the election results. The petitioners are actually seeking to oust Netanyahu in order to put an end to right-wing rule. They failed at the ballot box, and are now seeking to cancel the election results. The result of this is that Israel will no longer have democracy,” Levin continued.

"The court is again seeking to interfere with a complete lack of authority in the Basic Law. It is once again putting itself above the government, above the Knesset, above the people and above the law. This is not democracy,” Levin concluded, referring to the Supreme Court also hearing an amendment to the “Reasonableness Clause” made in the coalition’s judicial reform.

Chaim Goldberg/Flash90 Members of the anti-reform protest movement “Brothers in Arms” protest outside the home of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem, ahead of the Supreme Court hearing.

Staunch opponent of the right-wing coalition and the judicial reform, former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak called the Supreme Court’s decision vital, otherwise Israel faced its “own Weimar moment,” in reference to the German republic that preceded the Nazi Reich.

The former prime minister previously stated the anti-judicial reform protest movement “will win the battle” even if “some people might lose their lives along the way."