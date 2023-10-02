An additional major blessing ceremony at the Western Wall will take place this year, to accommodate the massive crowds and amid regional security tensions

As part of Jewish customs to mark its holidays, tens of thousands gathered at the Western Wall in Jerusalem on Monday, to take part in the Kohanim Priestly Blessing, with estimates of 50,000 attendants.

The major ceremony is held twice a year for Sukkot in autumn and Passover (Pessach) in spring, sand is attended by descendants of the traditional priestly families, bearing the surname Cohen (Hebrew for priest) or a derivative thereof, and others who come for the blessing.

The tradition dates back to the Biblical instruction from Leviticus 9:22 and Deuteronomy 10:8 and 21:5, in which it is written, “And the LORD spoke unto Moses, saying: Speak unto Aaron and unto his sons, saying: In this way you shall bless the children of Israel.” The Hebrew Levy and Cohen priests have traditionally been descendants of the Biblical Aaron.

It is also the oldest known Biblical text, having been written on amulets dating from the First Temple Period, circa 650–587 BCE. The verse is recited daily by some communities, due to a commandment to bless people “with joy,” though others only perform it on major Jewish holidays.

Chaim Goldberg/Flash90 Religious Jews cover their faces under the Tallit prayer shawl, as part of the Kohanim Priest blessing, in Jerusalem, Israel.

An additional major blessing ceremony will take place this year, on Wednesday, to accommodate the massive crowds and amid regional security tensions.

"Due to the high demand and the public’s desire to participate in the traditional ceremony, the Western Wall Heritage Foundation will hold this year’s Birkat Kohanim service twice" was written in an official statement on the Foundation's website.

"This is a prayer that we all carry in our hearts to our Father in Heaven, asking Him to remove baseless hatred from us and to spread the sukkah of peace over us," Rabbi Samuel Rabinowitz, Rabbi of the Western Wall, said to the many participants at the service.

On the backdrop of heightened security tensions, police deployed extra forces in the area. The various Israeli security forces were tasked with controlling and regulating the crowds, safely transporting the public and enforcing the maximum number of participants on site.