For some, the war never ends

It took two decades for Israel's Defense Ministry to officially recognize soldiers who fought in the Yom Kippur War suffering from PTSD

The Yom Kippur War is a black spot in Israel's history; a national trauma.

After the war and the soldiers came home, there were endless discussions, many of them bitter, mainly about the political ramifications.

Few of those who survived were able to discuss their personal feelings and experiences.

“There was really a big stigma at the time,” says Yuval Neriah, a psychologist, and one of the first people in Israel to specialize in Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. "Speaking about fear, about shell shock, about ambivalence, there was really no room to address the full spectrum of feelings and thoughts that a typical young person coming back from the war may experience.”

It’s a collective problem, he adds, “especially among people who belong to a culture that emphasizes strength and resilience, and some machoism perhaps. It was very common in Israel for many years, and also in other countries exposed to wars and terrorism.”

After the Yom Kippur War, Neriah, who was decorated for his actions in it, worked with the Israeli Defense Ministry doing research on prisoners of war, and documenting the psychological effects that the trauma had on them.

i24NEWS Israeli psychologist and Yom Kippur War veteran Yuval Neriah, in an interview with i24NEWS.

Yacov Gor was one of the subjects in Neriah's study. He came to terms with the fact that he was dealing with PTSD after being captured and tortured by the Egyptian army for 5 weeks. Today, he feels mentally well, but he talks of his experiences as if from a distance. He does not, perhaps understandably, talk about his personal feelings.

Efraim Zinger, who was a prisoner of war in Syria, did share his story, and his personal perspective. As soon as he returned home from captivity, he and his wife Shoshi lived by the motto of 'moving on', of putting the past behind them and starting anew.

Many who display PTSD symptoms are unaware they suffer from the disorder, or else refuse to deal with it, like Meni Shapira. He is still dealing with what he went through in a war fought 50 years ago, when, fighting in the Golan Heights, “We went into the unknown.”

i24NEWS Yom Kippur War veteran Meni Shapira, speaks to i24NEWS at his home.

He recounts on of the traumatizing moments from battle: “I saw a glint in the grass, and I thought, 'There's something there.' And I said to the guys, 'There's a sparkle there, shoot, maybe there are Syrians in the bush,'" he remembers. “They told me to stop bullshitting, there's no way. And at one point I had a meltdown and shouted, and because I shouted, they shot. Some of the bullets were tracers which set the grass on fire, revealing 3 Syrians with an RPG.”

Meni's son, Itamar, is fighting his own memories, from a different war and a later battlefield, in Lebanon. Much like his father, he recalls one particular incident when a terrorist opened fire on his team, hitting a medic. It haunts him to this day, and the guilty feeling hasn’t left him.

“I forget to do one thing as a position commander, and that is to tell my guys to put on helmets, which is the first step to prepare for an event that goes from routine to emergency,” he says. “I understand that there could have been a completely different disaster here, and that as the commander I did not do my job in the transition from routine to emergency."

The mental toll this took on Itamar is still apparent. “I think it put me in a position to be more precise and demand more from myself. It's a kind of an obsession, to be better. But sometimes I take it too far.” Itamar is always ready for the worst, whether it is in a bank or in a restaurant, or even at work.

The Yom Kippur war left its mark on his father as well. It’s the necessity to always be ready, even turning on the radio and expecting to hear that a war has begun. And something as simple as sleep has become a challenge. “I don't sleep well at night," he says. “I always have all kinds of dreams. I wake up many times at night because of the dreams.”

i24NEWS Meni and Itamar Shapira sit outside the family home.

According to Yuval Neriah, this is one of the most common symptoms for those exhibiting PTSD. Neriah was one of the first researchers to talk about post traumatic distress after the Yom Kippur War, and he has a simple message for those who suffer from it: “You're not alone. First know that many people have it after traumatic experiences, and there is a name for it, post-traumatic stress disorder”.

Although neither Meni nor Itamar Shapira have been diagnosed by a professional or even regard themselves as dealing with it, the symptoms they deal with match a person with highly functional PTSD, Neriah says.

Today, Post Traumatic Stress Disorder is recognized by the Israeli Defense Ministry as a mental disability. According to the Defense Ministry, more than 5,000 people are recognized as suffering from PTSD.

But it’s hard to know how many are actually dealing with the disorder. Statistics in Israel say one out of every five combat soldiers finishes their military service with PTSD. Soldiers who fought in the Yom Kippur War and dealing with PTSD were recognized only in the 1990s, 20 years after the war's end.

The discussion in Israel surrounding PTSD has been amplified in the past couple of years, especially after an incident in which combat veteran Itzik Saadian set himself on fire, after the Defense Ministry refused to recognize his condition in its fullest severity.

Meni and Itamar Shapira might be highly functional, but like many other Israelis, they are still fighting.