Israel's Foreign Minister Cohen condemns spitting incident in Jerusalem

'I call on all citizens of Israel to respect the tradition and faith of all who come to the gates of Jerusalem, the Holy City' says the senior Israeli official

Israel's Foreign Minister Eli Cohen condemned an incident of a religious Jew spitting at Christians in Jerusalem, saying it was an "ugly phenomenon."

"I condemn the ugly phenomenon of spitting on Christians and harming any person because of his religion or belief. This phenomenon does not represent the values ​​of Judaism," Cohen wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1709166007900578034

"Freedom of religion and worship are fundamental values ​​in Israel," the foreign minister stated. "Hundreds of thousands of Christian tourists come to Israel every year to visit the holy places for them and for us."

"I call on all citizens of Israel to respect the tradition and faith of all who come to the gates of Jerusalem, the Holy City," Cohen concluded.

Chaim Goldberg/Flash90 Elisha Yered at the illegal West Bank settlement outpost of Ramat Migron.

The high-level condemnation comes in response to a prominent settler activist that called the act of spitting on Christians as an ancient Jewish practice.

Elisha Yered gained notoriety for his involvement in a clash in Burka that led to the death of a Palestinian, as well as for his previous employment by a lawmaker in Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's Jewish Power party.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1708921321105571936

Vered shared a short quote from the book "Mist of Purity" that was written by Rabbi Abraham Isaac Kook, a former Ashkenazi Chief Rabbi and spiritual father of the National Religious Zionist movement in Israel.

Kook had written about the Christian faith negatively, saying it led to the atrocities of the First World War. However, Jewish mystics often used major world powers, such as the Roman or Greek empires, as allusions to spiritual matters.

Nevertheless, some adherents to Kook's writings have taken it literally, and use his writings to incite acts against Christians in Israel.