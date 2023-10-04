Israel Police arrest 5 suspects following Jerusalem spitting incidents

Israeli politicians and religious leaders have also condemned the hostile acts in which Jewish worshipers spat on the ground toward Christian pilgrims

Israel Police arrested on Wednesday five suspects involved in recent spitting incidents in Jerusalem’s Old City, during which Jewish worshipers spat on the ground toward Christian pilgrims.

One minor and four adults were taken into custody. The arrests followed an incident during Sukkot holiday celebrations on Tuesday, as well as another on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, a group of minors were led on the pilgrimage route through Jerusalem by Rabbi Nathan Rothman, a brother of Israeli lawmaker Simcha Rothman from the Religious Zionism party headed by Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich. Allegedly, one of the minors spat at a Christian tourist and was immediately arrested, according to Channel 12.

Using high-tech surveillance, another two suspects were arrested for spitting on a Christian stall owner in Jerusalem’s Old City on Wednesday, and the others from a highly circulated incident on Tuesday, in which Christian pilgrims carrying a cross were confronted with Jewish pilgrims on the street. The police charged some of the suspects with assault.

"We will not tolerate displays of hatred towards anyone, Jews, Muslims or Christians in the Old City and anywhere else in Jerusalem,” Police Superintendent for the Jerusalem District, Doron Turgeman, said in a statement.

“Unfortunately, we are witnessing the continuation of this phenomenon. The despicable and ugly display of hatred towards Christians in the Old City of Jerusalem, mainly by spitting on the floor when passing by [Jewish] extremists. Those who do this, have a serious problem, first of all, in their education, worldview and respect for others,” Turgeman added.

Rothman is the sole lawmaker to publicly condemn the arrests, calling them "disproportional," and said no spitting incidents or other altercations took place during his brother's march. Meanwhile, the Israeli Prime Minister, Foreign Minister, and other high level officials have condemned the spitting incidents.