Jerusalem march unites thousands of Christians from 90 countries

The grand display of solidarity drew more than 2,000 Christian Zionists from over 90 countries

Thousands of Christians from across the globe converged upon the streets of Jerusalem for the annual "March of the Nations," a pivotal event in the 68th Jerusalem Parade.

The grand display of solidarity drew more than 2,000 Christian Zionists from over 90 countries, underlining their unwavering support for Israel and their shared faith.

The Jerusalem Parade featured a staggering 60,000 participants, including individuals from Israel and various nations worldwide. The participants marched against the backdrop of Jerusalem's unique landscape and historic landmarks.

The March of the Nations commenced at 3 p.m. in Gan Sacher, where marching bands, Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers, street performers, and dance groups brought the park to life.

Organized by the International Christian Embassy in Jerusalem as part of its Feast of Tabernacles Celebration, this year's March of the Nations drew more than 3,000 Christian participants. The marchers donned their traditional attire, carried their national flags with pride, and distributed small gifts to children and passersby along the route.

Jamal Awad/Flash90 Catholic worshippers hold crosses as they take part in a Good Friday procession in Jerusalem's Old City.

Marchers came from countries in Europe, Africa, Asia, and the Americas, demonstrating the worldwide support for Israel. Even Middle Eastern nations like Egypt, Turkey, Algeria, and Iran were represented at this international gathering.

Despite recent incidents of attacks on Christians and protests against Christian Zionists in Jerusalem, Jewish Israelis came out to welcome the participants.

Ultra-Orthodox yeshiva students, French immigrants, secular Israelis, and teens from various backgrounds joined forces to show their support. They were particularly vocal against the recent acts of hostility, including incidents where Jews spat on Christian worshipers in the Old City.

AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg People participate in a traditional Jerusalem March during the Jewish holiday of Sukkot in Jerusalem on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023.

Wednesday's march served as the culmination of the week-long Feast of the Tabernacles organized by the International Christian Embassy of Jerusalem. The event featured attendees singing songs of praise in their native languages, and even in Hebrew, as they marched through Jerusalem's streets.

The event showcased the powerful impact of Christian Zionists, who have influenced countries' stances on Israel, attracted funding and tourists, and supported Jewish immigration and humanitarian projects within Israel.