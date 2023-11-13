Major Issaschar Natan and Staff Sergeant Itay Shoham were part of a commando brigade operating in the northern Gaza Strip, fighting Hamas terrorists

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Monday morning disclosed the names of two fallen soldiers, Major Issaschar Natan and Staff Sergeant Itay Shoham.

The special unit commandos were killed during heavy fighting in the northern Gaza Strip, as the IDF continues to fight the terrorist organization Hamas.

Major Issaschar Natan was 28-years-old, and a combat officer in the commando brigade. He was from Kiryat Malachi in southern Israel.

Staff Sergeant Itay Shoham was 21-years-old, a fighter in the commando brigade. He was from Rosh Ha'Ayin in central Israel. He will be given a military funeral later on Monday.

Chaim Goldberg/Flash90 Family and friends of Israeli soldier Moshe Yedidia Leiter mourn at his funeral at the Mount Herzl Military Cemetery in Jerusalem.

This brought the total death toll to 44 soldiers killed in action since the ground operation into Gaza began.