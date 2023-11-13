Painting miraculously saved from Kibbutz Be'eri shown in Jerusalem exhibition

At the time of the Hamas attacks, the painting was in the artist's studio, located on the edge of the residential area infiltrated by terrorists

Artist Ziva Jelin's painting, "Curving Road," was miraculously rescued from her studio on Kibbutz Be'eri in southern Israel after the Hamas massacres on October 7.

Damaged in places, it is currently on display at the Israel Museum in Jerusalem.

For more than a decade, Ziva Jelin has painted the landscapes of her kibbutz and surrounding areas in red. “Red is a pure feeling,” she writes of these works.

“Combined with the landscapes of my childhood and the characters I paint, this color takes on a deep meaning, signifying the connection and belonging to the place where I live,” she says.

The paintings, saturated with colors associated with danger, also seem to convey a sense of impending doom.

On October 7, Hamas terrorists entered, among other places, Kibbutz Be'eri on the edge of Gaza, murdered eighty-five people and kidnapped twenty-five others in Gaza.

They burned down many buildings, including the famous and vibrant Be'eri Art Gallery, run by Ziva Jelin.

At the time, the painting was in the artist's studio, located on the edge of the residential area infiltrated by terrorists.

Damaged by shrapnel from a hand grenade that exploded in the workshop, the painting is now seen as both a chilling prophecy and a silent witness to the horrors of that cursed day.

The war in Israel has left more than 1,200 dead and 240 taken hostage, still held captive by Hamas in Gaza.

