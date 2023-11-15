Rabbi Avidan Freedman, an activists, draws attention to the faith of the 239 hostages held in captivity by Hamas for 40 days

The wide plaza outside Tel Aviv Museum of Art has been turned into Hostages Square over the past few weeks. Installations, protests and public events dedicated to the 239 Israeli hostages have become a regular feature here. But one particular spot stands out.

On Friday, Rabbi Avidan Freedman took a piece of chalk and drew a circle around himself, and declared he would not eat nor move from the spot until the Red Cross visited the hostages being held in Gaza.

"My call is for the state of Israel to say that there cannot be selective humanitarian aid, and as long as there is no visit and humanitarian aid to all the Israeli captives, we cannot allow humanitarian aid into Gaza," stated Rabbi Freedman.

Freedman, originally from Montreal, is known for his work at an organization that asks Israel to stop selling arms to human rights violators. He is now calling on others to join him and spread his message.

"My wish is that there will be 240 circles here, 240 circles of people who are sitting and hunger striking, and saying we will not move. And definitely people are already starting to join."

Rabbi Freedman also referred to Choni Hameagel, a Jewish sage from the first century CE who, according to tradition, drew a circle, sat inside it and told God he would not move until it rained. "I pray to God to help us, but I think that God also depends on us and he wants us to do what we need to, so I call the state of Israel to stand by its citizens in the strongest way possible."

The Red Cross told Israeli media recently that it’s their job to provide humanitarian assistance to all civilians, but in order to do that they need to be provided access, with a diplomatic solution in place, to have the neutral humanitarian space they need to operate. And in an interview with i24NEWS, the Red Cross spokesperson in Jerusalem, Alyona Synenko, told us that efforts are being made at "all different levels," even if they are not apparent to the public.

Israel's Foreign Minister Eli Cohen on Tuesday demanded the Red Cross immediately visit the hostages held in captivity by Hamas, 40 days after they were kidnapped.