MomToo broadcasts the personal stories of mothers around the world

A Tel Aviv-based creative agency, Gitam BBDO, has taken a step on the international stage with the launch of the #MomToo campaign, a poignant initiative that transcends borders to unite mothers globally in shared grief.

The campaign, which debuted this week in major newspapers and media outlets, has already garnered millions of views and shares, resonating with audiences worldwide.

At the heart of the #MomToo campaign are dozens of emotionally charged videos featuring mothers sharing their personal narratives surrounding October 7th.

These videos, broadcast internationally, provide a platform for mothers to express the profound pain and loss they have experienced in the wake of tragic events.

The genesis of the #MomToo campaign traces back to the onset of the war in Israel when Gitam BBDO, in collaboration with "Code Blue," a cyber company, and dedicated volunteers working around the clock, launched the initiative to locate abductees and those who had disappeared. Simultaneously, an information headquarters was established, producing a series of videos featuring notable figures, including Emmy award-winning actress Mayim Bialik and German comedian Jan Bohmermann.

Each video in the campaign features a different mother recounting her story, providing a deeply personal perspective on the immense pain wrought by the tragedy. The campaign draws inspiration from the #MeToo movement, utilizing the hashtag #MomToo, along with a QR code that directs viewers to a dedicated website hosting explanatory videos.

Guy Bar, senior creative director of the #MomToo campaign, highlights its unique approach to narrating Israeli history. "The particularity of the #MomToo movement is that it tells Israeli history from a different angle. A mother, above all else, is a mother, whatever her religion, nationality, culture, or ideology, and only a mother can really understand and relate to another mother."