Israeli hospitals recap emotional reception of 24 abductees from Gaza

'Not enough words to express the emotion we are feeling at this time together with the families and entire nation of Israel' says Schneider hospital director

Israel’s Health Ministry announced late Friday night that all 24 of the released hostages from Gaza were received by Israeli hospitals, where the families were waiting and the abductees were provided medical and psychological care as needed.

“These are sensitive moments for the families and for the freed hostages who have returned to Israel. We wish to maintain their privacy and dignity,” the ministry requested in a statement.

The ministry also said 11 abductees, 10 from Thailand and one from the Philippines, were being treated at the Shamir Medical Center, where medical and psychological care will be provided as needed.

“‎‏The Ministry of Health is happy for their return home and wishes for the return of all the hostages,” concluded the statements on the conditions of all the returned abductees.

Yonatan Sindel/Flash90 Pictures of civilians held hostage by Hamas terrorists in Gaza.

The Israeli children, their mothers and a grandmother had been transferred to the care of the Schneider Children's Medical Center, and the five elderly abductee women were under the care of the Wolfson Medical Center, after all having been held hostage by the terrorist organization Hamas.

“Their physical condition is good and they are currently undergoing medical and emotional assessment by the medical and psychosocial teams at Schneider Children's in a specially designated and private area,” Director-General of Schneider Children's Medical Center, Dr. Efrat Bron-Harlev, said in a statement.

Schneider Center Spokesperson Schnieder Center prepares hospital beds for incoming children released from Gaza

“There are not enough words to express the emotion that we are feeling at this time together with the families and the entire nation of Israel. We will do our utmost to care for the physical and emotional health of the returned hostages. From our perspective, this is a national mission, and we are proud to have the privilege to treat them,” Dr. Bron-Harlev added.

“Our hearts are with the other captives who are still in Gaza, and their families, and we hope that they will return to us, whole and healthy, in the very near future,” she concluded.

"The condition of the four children and the four women who returned to Israel last night is determined to be good, they are together with their family members in the dedicated and separate compound, surrounded by medical and psycho-social teams," the Schneider hospital said in a statement released on Saturday morning.

Yonatan Sindel/Flash90 Israeli soldiers wait for the arrival of Israeli hostages at the Schneider Children's Medical Center in Petah Tikva.

“Our main mission at Wolfson is to provide the best medical, mental and professional care, to give you a safe and protected space together with your families,” Director-General of Wolfson Medical Center, Dr. Anat Engel, said in a speech.

“The returnees are treated by the best Wolfson medical teams at these moments, they are being examined and receiving encompassing medical and mental care within a specially-designed area for them and their families,” Dr. Engel added.

Yossi Aloni/Flash90 Ambulances with released hostages arrive at the Wolfson medical center in Holon.

“I am grateful for the trust we received from the Ministry of Health and for the joint work with the security forces and the teams, and I promise the returnees and their families that they are in safe hands and at home,” she concluded.

"The condition of the five returnees who were taken in yesterday at Wolfson Hospital is stable. Each one is being treated according to examinations carried out yesterday by the medical team, and they are being embraced by their family," the Wolfson hospital said in a statement released on Saturday morning.

The hospitals had earlier been briefed, according to which a detailed plan was set in place to care for the returning abductees and their families. Facilities for a comprehensive approach, ranging from medical screenings to mental health support, were set up with an aim to provide a successful reintegration after the traumatic experience.