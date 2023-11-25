Holocaust survivor, great-grandmother Yaffa Adar among released hostages

Kidnapped from Kibbutz Nahal Oz on a golf cart on October 7, Adar reunited with family while her grandson Tamir Adar remains in captivity

After 49 days in Hamas's captivity, a Holocaust survivor Yaffa Adar, 85, was among the first 13 hostages released from Gaza on Friday evening following the ceasefire deal signed by Israel and Hamas. She reunited with her family at the Wolfson Hospital in Holon, Tel Aviv district.

Adar is a mother of three, grandmother of eight and great-grandmother of seven children. Her oldest grandson Tamir Adar, 38, a father of two, remains in the hands of Hamas.

"The family gathered together to see if it was really happening, and when I saw her on the TV on her own two feet, I was so happy. It was like we had won back Jerusalem," said her daughter-in-law Yael Adar.

"Since the day she was kidnapped, she doesn't know much. She doesn't know anything about the neighbors who were kidnapped or killed, she doesn't know that her grandson is still being held hostage,” she added. Yael Adar, the mother of Tamir Adar, said that the family will not rush her and bring the news gradually.

"I feel that the people of Israel are with us, and I need them to stay with us, but I want us not to forget all those who have not yet returned and we will not remain silent until the last of the hostage returns home."

Yaffa Adar's grandchildren, Adva, Alon and Orian, urged Israelis "not to stop until the last abductee returns home to us."

"We were happy and very excited to see grandma. Her resilience inspires. We ask everyone to remember, we can't see the sun yet because there are many more people still out there."

On her X (formerly Twitter) author Iris Boker posted: "She is the embodiment of Zionism and Israeli resilience and she will not let any ‘Hamasnik’ see her break. I’m so happy that she has returned."

