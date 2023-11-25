Voice of the Arab-Israelis amid the war in Gaza

'Solidarity, compassion, humanity and the desire for a safe life cannot be wiped out' says a prominent resident of Rahat after the Hamas attack on October 7

The October 7 attack by Hamas and the ensuing war sent shockwaves throughout Israel, with an immediate sense that trust and belief in coexistence had been undermined in the country. However, a recent poll showed that it actually increased the sense of solidarity among the Arab-Israeli community, who make up 21 percent of the population.

A poll conducted by the Israel Democracy Institute (IDI) found that 70 percent of Arab-Israelis felt part of the country, a stark rise when compared to 48 percent in June, just four months before the attack. But how exactly are they coping with the war, what impact does it have on their lives, and how do some see coexistence after the war?

"You can clearly feel the change in Jewish attitudes towards us, a change born of grief and astonishment, and that's where the aversion to Arabs comes from.... The very fact that the tragedy struck people who were on the left tipped their ideals and strengthened the claims of the right," a Christian Arab-Israeli from Nazareth, Lina, told i24NEWS.

Since October 7, "relations between Jews and Arabs have been deteriorating,” according to an Arab-Israeli doctor who also heads the Abraham Initiatives.

He claimed some Arabs were afraid to return to work because of their image, saying Jews could not tell the difference between Hamas, other residents of Gaza and Arab-Israelis.

While some see more racism and mistrust from Jewish citizens, most Arab-Israelis expressed their desire to continue living in peace in Israel, saying they were equally affected by the October 7 massacres that struck Jews and Arabs indiscriminately.

"Arab-Israelis entered the war when they were already on their knees because of the violence raging in Arab society. The crimes haven't stopped during this period, and what's most mind-boggling is that people don't feel safe in their homes,” an entrepreneur and artistic director of the Alyamama Theatre in Rahat, Kaid Abulatif, told i24NEWS.

“It's a situation we've never seen before, to which we must add the unimaginable number of victims and Bedouin hostages kidnapped in Gaza on October 7. People are still mourning their loved ones and praying for the return of the captives,” Abulatif added.

Rahat Community Center Kaid Abulatif

In the Bedouin community, 17 people were killed, six were taken as hostages to Gaza, 10 were physically wounded and 110 (children and adults) suffered from psychological trauma. In addition, 10 Bedouin heroes saved Jewish and Arab civilians from the Hamas atrocities.

"The blow to Bedouin society in the Negev is one of the biggest in our history. But the citizens have risen stronger from this tragedy and affirmed that we are all brothers, but this time we are part of the solution and not part of the problem. The Jewish and Arab peoples have understood this, and I hope that the government will appreciate the magnitude of what is at stake, like all the citizens of Israel,” Abulatif declared.

In the southern Negev area, some 120,000 inhabitants live in 35 unrecognized Bedouin settlements without shelter, alerts or protection from the Iron Dome. Civil society organizations have appealed for help, and reinforced concrete protective areas were installed to protect people from rockets launched out of Gaza, which had previously killed children in the unprotected area.

"There are many more respectable and valid alternatives. In the Knesset committees, we are seeing positive developments in the situation of the Bedouins, and I want to continue to be optimistic that things will change for the better," Abulatif commented.

How was October 7 experienced?

"It was an unimaginable experience. The pain of the magnitude of the event is still with me when I see the images of destruction, death and loss. It's shocking to learn that entire families have disappeared, and the kidnapping scenes are even more terrible. It's hard to believe that something like this could have happened without anyone being able to intervene," Lina said.

As for Abulatif, he said it's a "disaster of enormous proportions.”

"People we grew up with in the same neighborhood are no longer alive, they only cared about providing for their families and worked 7 days a week to earn a decent living. Young Bedouin men and women from the Negev who worked in the fields, barns or farms have been killed. In my opinion, we're not yet past the post-trauma stage, we're still traumatized and it will take time to get out of this chaos,” he explained.

While Arab-Israelis felt concerned by the October 7 attack, it doesn’t necessarily mean that there’s an agreement with the Israeli response in Gaza.

For Lina, the Israel Defense Forces operation in Gaza "is too harsh.”

"It's very hard for me to see the destruction and displacement of people, it's obvious that innocent people have paid an unbearable price. The war in the hospitals. The war at the Rafah crossing to prevent the entry of medicines, water and fuel... In my opinion, this could have been avoided. It would have been possible to take long-term action with an operation directed against Hamas fighters. Israel had succeeded in obtaining an international agreement to topple Hamas, and it could have kept this advantage and not risked losing its legitimacy with many countries. It bothered me greatly to see that Israel was abandoning the hostages in favor of its own safety,” she lamented.

A stronger sense of belonging and solidarity with Israel

According to the IDI poll, when asked whether they would leave Israel if they had another citizenship, 59% of Arab-Israelis said they would stay. What's more, the incredible solidarity that blossomed across the country from October 7 as a reinforced belief that the best response to Hamas was unity and the victory of light over darkness, bringing together citizens who could no longer be divided by pre-war political tensions.

"The people I work with in theater and culture come from all political and religious backgrounds. The war is not between Arabs and Jews. People have shown a solidarity that I've never seen before. This positive force is something inspiring, we were able to realize what wonderful people we have, and it's this trend that we need to strengthen," Abulatif said.

Culture as a path of hope

When Kaid Abulatif founded the Al-yamama Arab-Jewish theater in May 2021, after a previous war in Gaza and riots in mixed Israeli cities that had shaken the country to its core, he wanted to advocate coexistence and show that Jews and Arabs can work hand in hand by offering a common cultural education. Based on respect for others and a shared future, Al-Yamama is now striving even harder to fulfill its mission.

"This theater, made up of artists from the entire Israeli population, can contribute to the creation of a common history that can facilitate the national identity of both peoples. Creative thinking can ensure that culture and art serve as a bridge to mutual understanding and dialogue. It is also important to give a voice to both audiences, in order to reduce prejudice. Joint cultural activities and projects anchored in positive messages make a significant contribution to building relationships based on respect. Dialogue can alleviate mistrust on both sides,” Abulatif said.

Courtesy The Israel Innovation Authority (IAA) Arab students working on a project at Moona, a non-profit technology incubator in the Galilee that aims to build bridges between Israeli Jews and young Arabs through space technologies

According to Arab-Israelis, leaders and the media are often responsible for the "demonization" of their community, and citizens must do everything possible to act against this, in order to preserve coexistence.

"The responsibility for building a healthy civil climate lies with politicians, I believe that the overwhelming majority of Arab citizens have already proved their empathy, support and love,” Lina said.

According to Abulatif, "solidarity, compassion, humanity and the desire for a safe life cannot be wiped out" by Hamas, and it is for this reason that citizens must play a leading role in consolidating the relationship between Jews and Arabs.

"Our mission is to ensure that October 7 never happens again. This is our moment of test. Cruelty has never dictated our moral standards, and it certainly doesn't these days. The commitment of so many people who refuse to be drawn in by the provocations of elected officials, the ability to help and the fact that we ourselves are creating an alternative, moves me anew every day. Today, the most important task is to light more and more candles to chase away the darkness,” Abulatif concluded.

Caroline Haïat is a journalist for the French i24NEWS website.