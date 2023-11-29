'The conditions were so bad, even a young person would barely survive it - physically or mentally,' said the son of one of the elder hostages

12 hostages - ten Israelis and two Thai nationals - were released on Tuesday night as a part of the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas. According to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) statement, Red Cross transferred the released hostages at around 20:30 local time.

Then, at around 23:00, the IDF reported their transfer from the meeting point to Israel's territory following the initial medical assessment. Israel's Ministry of Health stated that seven were placed at the Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan (Tel Aviv district) and two other are at the Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center.

Courtesy: AFP Ditza Heiman, 84, transferred by Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorists to the Red Cross in Rafiah, in the southern Gaza Strip, on November 28, 2023

The Ministry emphasized that it is ready to provide the released hostages with any medical and psychological assistance required. Their health condition is said to be stable.

Israeli authorities also call for respect of families' privacy at such a sensitive moment.

Gideon Heiman, son of 84-year-old Ditza Heiman released with the fifth group of hostages told Army Radio that the conditions of captivity were so bad, even a young person could barely survive it: "My mother did not receive any medical treatment during all these days. The conditions were so bad, even a young person would barely survive it - physically or mentally."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1729588590441545980 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Read more stories like this >>

• Charity workers, teachers, mothers - stories of 10 Israelis released on Tuesday >>

• Bittersweet relief: Freed hostage's uncle to keep fighting for sister's release >>

• Women were held in cages, Israeli hostage testimonies expose >>