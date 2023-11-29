Hamas propaganda: Why was Mia Leimberg, 17, released from captivity with her dog?

In an attempt to appear humane, terrorists released teenage girl with her beloved Shih Tzu Bella

In one of the first pictures from Tuesday's hostages release, Mia Leimberg, 17, was seen leaving captivity carrying her dog. This was when the world - including the Leimberg family itself - found out that the pet was also kidnapped on October 7, together with its owner, her mother and other family members.

Before the release, Mia Leimberg's father, Moshe Leimberg had been actively looking for family's Shih Tzu named Bella as he wanted the beloved animal to be there for his wife and daughter's return. "I want Bella to wait for Mia and Gabriela when they get home," he explained in a Facebook post urging the community to help him find the dog that he believed was missing after Hamas's attack on Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak.

27a Maya Leimberg, 17, released from Hamas's captivity with her dog on hands on November 28.

On October 7, Mia Leimberg, together with her mother Gabriela Leimberg, 59, who live in Jerusalem, visited her aunt Clara Merman, 63, in Nir Yitzhak. On the day of the attack, the three women as well as Clara Merman's partner Luis Har and her brother, Fernando Merman were kidnapped by Hamas.

Clara Merman, Mia and Gabriela Leimberg were released on the fifth day of ceasefire on Tuesday. Clara Merman and Fernando Merman remain in the Gaza Strip.

One can suggest that Shin Tsu Bella's presence could provide Mia Leimberg with psychological support while in terrorists' captivity, it is clear that the Hamas operatives' decision to keep the animal alive was a part of the group's relentless propaganda attempting to depict itself as more humane.

Read more stories like this >>

• Charity workers, teachers, mothers - stories of 10 Israelis released on Tuesday >>

• Aunt of hostages to i24NEWS: 'They didn't know the other one was alive until they were released' >>

• Prospects of long-term ceasefire depend on 'difficult concessions' - report >>