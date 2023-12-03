Far from family, new immigrants in Israel share their experiences of the war

Psychologist Carinne Leibovici says 'the feeling of loneliness can be exacerbated by the situation'

Recent new immigrants to Israel arrived to a country at war, calling it their new home, even if they don’t technically have any family nearby to share in the complex emotions linked to the tragedy of October 7 and the days that followed.

For some, it was their very first war, thousands of miles away from their families. So, how did they cope with this difficult experience far from their loved ones, did they think about leaving or, on the contrary, did the war strengthen their sense of belonging to the land of Israel? i24NEWS met several Olim (new immigrants) who shared their feelings about the past two months, marked by shock, grief and fear, but above all by the unprecedented solidarity that took shape from October 7 onwards.

"I made my aliyah in February 2023 from Berlin, alone with my dog. October 7 and the following days were indescribable, it was paralyzing. I still can't believe it's real. As an Oleh [singular for Olim], I'm so lucky that my family and friends are in Germany, away from danger, so I don't have to worry about them," says Eliza. "It's my responsibility to reassure them about what's going on here."

"I'm in constant contact with my mother, my sisters and my friends, and I've found myself somehow downplaying the events that are unfolding. I keep telling everyone that I'm fine, that I'm safe, that I'm close to the shelters, I try to calm them down and that leaves little room for panic and allows me to manage my fears and grief. Having to show courage towards them has turned into a kind of coping mechanism in the sense that, on the one hand, I haven't lost anyone, but on the other hand, I'm not well, all the images of horror are anchored in my memory and won't go away", she continues.

"My family survived the Nazis in Berlin, so I won't let Hamas challenge my life in Israel, my home."

According to psychologist Carinne Leibovici, "the feeling of loneliness can be exacerbated by the situation. There are those whose families are abroad and who decide to join them to feel surrounded, but most of the time, it's mainly to reassure them. I have noticed, however, that despite the fact that some are alone in Israel, the feeling of belonging to the Israeli people is a great source of pride, which wasn't necessarily the case before. Despite the anguish and fear, this surge of solidarity felt throughout the country, which is unique, gives them courage and the will to stay.”

Eliza could agree. When asked if she had considered leaving, like many who fled the country during the war, the young woman said she had decided to settle in Israel and therefore assumed all the consequences.

"Going back to Germany is not an option and never has been. Israel is my home now and I'm not leaving,” she insists.

Abderrahman ISMAIL / AFP Rockets are fired by Palestinian militants toward Israel as smoke billows from the southern Gaza Strip, on December 1, 2023, as fighting resumed shortly after the expiration of a seven-day truce between Israel and Hamas militants.

"I can't imagine living anywhere else. I feel safe here as an individual and that depends on us, the people of this country. We're one big family, the Jewish people, and that's why I came alone. The "enemy" comes from the sky (rockets). In the diaspora, you don't know who wants to hurt you, who's anti-Semitic and who's not. We're safer here than anywhere else in the world," explains Eliza.

She assured us that the war brought the people together, whereas political divisions had torn them apart, adding "We will deal with this trauma as a society because it is our common reality. I'm positive about the country's future. I came here because I feel free as a Jew and no terrorist organization will be able to take that away from me."

Photo by Dafna Tal for the Israel Tourism Ministry The Red Sea resort city of Eilat.

Natalya, originally from Russia, immigrated to Eilat in the south of the country in December 2022, and has experienced the war quite differently. Panic attacks, sleepless nights and fear at every loud noise punctuate her daily life. Her mother and daughter have even returned to Russia.

"I can't believe the world justifies Hamas's actions. I myself saw a rocket in the sky and I was petrified. For several days, I couldn't stop crying. I have no shelter at home. All my friends in Russia are worried, everyone is telling me to leave the country, but I love Israel, it's so beautiful and diverse! I love the people of this country and the solidarity, and I firmly believe that we will win the war! I hope to find a good job soon," says Natalya.

She used a helpline in her own language for emotional support, and has been offered psychological services by her healthcare fund. Helplines have been set up for immigrants who need assistance finding a job and who are unable to visit employment centers and receive appropriate services.

Tehila, a 30-year-old Frenchwoman who arrived alone in Israel last March as part of a Massa work-visit program, has chosen to extend her stay despite the war, and is inclined to immigrate in the future.

"Coming from France, where we're not at all used to rockets, the first week was complicated to manage. I was also particularly anxious about the noise of helicopters and drones. I'm also always afraid I won't hear the sirens, and it's hard to be on the alert, not knowing what time the rockets will fall. The first few seconds of the siren are stressful, especially when you're home alone and have no shelter", Tehila recounts.

"I had to go down 4 floors each time and take refuge in the shelter of the building opposite, I was so scared that my hands were shaking", says Tehila.

What kept her going, she added, was the French community, with whom she was able to share her anxieties and the unusual situations she was confronted with, while speaking her mother tongue. She, however, did feel penalized due to a language barrier.

"Even in the Miklat (shelter), you want to talk to others about what's going on, especially during the alerts, everyone's talking to each other and we're on the sidelines because we don't understand what they're saying. It really bothered me because I wanted to express myself and I couldn't," she said.

MDA Spokesperson Israeli paramedics respond after a rocket fired from Gaza directly hits a building in south Tel Aviv, wounding at least three and causing severe damage.

Despite the difficulties, Tehila made the choice to stay in Israel, especially when she saw the rise in anti-Semitism and violence against Israelis abroad and particularly in Europe, even if she is not completely confident about the situation.

"I'm worried about Israel's future, and the fact that the conflict could flare up again at any moment, but I want to try to build my life here. The future of the country scares me a bit and makes me wonder, especially if I have a family, we're always afraid of a repeat of October 7", she concluded.

Caroline Haïat is a journalist for the French i24NEWS website.