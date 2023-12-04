'World has failed the women of October 7,' says Gal Gadot

Israeli actress condemned international community's silence following reports of sexualized violence during Hamas attacks on October 7

Israeli actress Gal Gadot on Sunday called out the international community's silence following terrifying reports of rapes and sexualized violence against Israeli women during Hamas attack on October 7.

In her Instagram post, Gadot urged "women and allies of women to act," saying that "the world has failed the women of October 7."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1731479764571914364 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

"We say we believe women, stand with women, speak out for women," she wrote in her powerful statement.

"Within hours of the October 7th attack, the first blood-chilling video emerged of Shani Louk being paraded naked and defiled by her proud assailants. Yet two months later women are still hostage to these rapists and the world has failed to call this situation what it is: an urgent emergency that demands a decisive response."

She called on the international community to act: "I am beseeching all those who have done so much for women’s rights globally – from the UN, to the human rights community to please join in the demand that Hamas release every single woman hostage immediately not after the next round of international mediation, not after another day."

"These women cannot survive another moment of this horror," concluded Gadot.

The actress has been outspoken about Israel's war against Hamas since day one. Together with more than 700 other celebrities, including Justin Timberlake, Gwyneth Paltrow and Bradley Cooper, she signed an open letter of their public support of Israel and called for the hostages release.

DIMITAR DILKOFF / AFP Rally organised by the Rape is Rape committee to "denounce the silence of international and feminist organisations" on rapes committed during the attack of October 7, 2023, in front of Unesco headquarters in Paris on December 1, 2023.

Earlier on Saturday, eight weeks after Hamas's attack on Israel, the United Nations (UN) Women - the organization's body for gender equality and women’s empowerment - released its first statement condemning "the numerous accounts of gender-based atrocities and sexual violence during those attacks" carried out by the terrorists on October 7.

Read more stories like this >>

• After 8 weeks, UN Women condemns Hamas's sexual violence on Oct.7 >>

• Gal Gadot plans Hollywood screening of IDF footage depicting Hamas atrocities >>

• Hollywood stars sign onto #NoHostageLeftBehind campaign >>