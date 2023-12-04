Military police arrest reservist for fatally shooting civilian during Jerusalem attack

Israel's PM Netanyahu called late Yuval Doron Kastleman 'a hero of Israel who in a supreme act of bravery, saved many lives'

Israeli Military Police on Monday stated arresting a reservist soldier who shot dead an armed civilian, Yuval Doron Kastleman, during an attack carried out by two Palestinian terrorists in Jerusalem on Thursday.

Kastleman himself eliminated the terrorists that targeted a bus stop at the entrance of Jerusalem and killed three Israeli civilians. In the video footage, he is seen throwing his weapon aside to show he is unarmed after the fire exchange.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1731302610487980207 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported "preliminary arrest" of the suspect. It is said that investigation, previously called for by Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is ongoing.

Earlier on Sunday, Netanyahu spoke with the father of Yuval Doron Kastleman, Moshe Kastleman, saying his son "is a hero of Israel. In a supreme act of bravery, Yuval saved many lives."

"Unfortunately, a terrible tragedy occurred there – and the man who had saved others was killed. Together with the entire nation, I mourn with them over the death of a hero of Israel," read the Prime Minister's statement.

Read more stories like this >>

• Jerusalem attack: Yuval Doron Kestelman dies after eliminating terrorists and being shot by accident >>

• Victims of Jerusalem terror attack identified >>

• Jerusalem terror attack: 3 killed, 6 hospitalized in serious-to-light condition >>