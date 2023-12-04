Yossi Shnaider, cousin of Yarden Bibas, kidnapped by Hamas with his two children, criticizes lack of attention to hostages' fate from the Red Cross

60 days into the Hamas hostages captivity, Yossi Shnaider, cousin of Yarden Bibas, 34, who was kidnapped by terrorists with his wife Shiri Bibas, 32, and their two children - Kfir, now 11 months old, and Ariel, 4 years old - shared with i24NEWS the torture behind waiting to see his loves ones' names in the lists provided by Hamas during the temporary truce.

"It's again and again the wait for the list of the people that are supposed to be released from this prison, from the captivity of Hamas. Unfortunately, little babies who haven't hurt anyone in their lives, are left behind - we miss them so much and we're waiting every day to see them again."

Shnaider drew attention to the fact that his nephew Kfir Bibas, the youngest hostage kidnapped by Hamas on October 7, is already 11 months old. "We don't want him to celebrate his first birthday underground, in some hole."

He said that Kfir Bibas is about to start walking and needs medical attention, but the family does not know if he has access to it or if he and his brother Ariel Bibas were separated from their parents in captivity.

"You have to understand that it's not a political discussion. Those are innocent babies beheld by the Satan of terrorists. They are not a bargain, they are not a playing card, they are children who need to come back home."

Courtesy of the families Shiri and Yarden Bibis together with their children Ariel, and Kfir.

Regarding the fact that the Red Cross has not yet accessed the hostages despite multiple inquiries from Israeli officials and some members of the international community, Shnaider said that the organization should be "ashamed."

"They [the Red Cross] come in Israeli jails to check on the state of prisoners who get fed, who receive education, while our children haven't seen daylight for the last 60 days. People who have already come back to Israel [from captivity] say that sometimes they would only eat once a day."

"How are the kids supposed to survive in these conditions," he asked, adding that "the Red Cross is acting like an antisemitic organization that doesn't care about our people."

Shnaider also addressed the video released by the Hamas terrorists featuring his loved ones and called it a "psychological game": "Even away from us, they're making sure that the people of Israel suffer. They're using innocent babies in this game, it's the time for the world to wake up and understand who we're dealing with."

He also urged the world to "wake up and stop judging and blaming Israel for what's happening right now in Gaza" as well as warned against the October 7 kind of attack being repeated elsewhere.

Earlier on Saturday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson Daniel Hagari stated that Hamas was supposed to release Shiri, Ariel and Kfir Bibas during the temporary truce and violated the deal by not following through.

