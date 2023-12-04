Colonel Asaf Hamami receives hero's farewell at funeral attended by thousands

The senior IDF officer commanded the Southern Brigade in the Gaza Strip at the time of the October 7 attack, his body is still being held by Hamas

Though the body of Colonel Asaf Hamami was still being held in Gaza, hundreds of people gathered at Tel Aviv's Kiryat Shaul cemetery on Monday to pay their last respects to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) commander of the Southern Brigade in the Gaza Strip, who was killed on October 7 defending Kibbutz Nirim.

"I promise you that we will do everything to bring you home," Brigadier General Avi Rosenfeld, commander of the Gaza division, started a series of eulogizes and tributes.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant continued, saying "Anyone who knew Asaf, whether as a commander or a friend, knows that he was always where the danger was and where action was needed. He was there during his 22 years of service in the Israeli army, and also on the day the war began, October 7."

"As soon as he heard about the terrorist attack, he didn't hesitate for a moment and went into battle," Gallant added.

Miriam Alster/Flash90 Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant eulogizes Colonel Asaf Hamami at his funeral in Kiryat Shaul Cemetery in Tel Aviv.

"He was there to protect with his body the inhabitants of the Gaza border localities, who were his second family and whom he loved so much," the defense minister continued.

"He who devoted his entire life to the security of the State, who linked his destiny to the protection of Israel's citizens, fell as a commander and soldier, fulfilling his vocation, his life's mission," Gallant concluded.

Miriam Alster/Flash90 Family and friends of Colonel Asaf Hamami mourn at his funeral in Kiryat Shaul Cemetery, in Tel Aviv.

"I want to give you another title, 'Magen Nirim' [Hebrew: defender of Nirim]," a representative of Kibbutz Nirim, where Hamami was killed, said.

"When we were in the shelters, you came to save us, entered the kibbutz, sought out the terrorists and fought an unequal battle, a few against a multitude of terrorists, you were our miracle," the Kibbutz representative, Avi Dabush, concluded.