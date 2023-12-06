Father of abducted teen, Naama Levy, pleads for international action amidst reports of dire conditions in Gaza

Naama Levy has been hostage for 62 Days in Gaza. She used to volunteer with peacekeeping dialogue organization between Israelis and Palestinians

In an interview on i24NEWS, Yoni Levy, the father of Naama Levy, who has been held hostage by Hamas in Gaza for 61 days, expressed the dire situation his daughter is facing.

Naama is a teenage girl who was abducted from her bed in her pajamas on October 7 by Hamas terrorists.

Levy highlighted the critical conditions in Gaza, urging the global community not to remain silent when innocent girls are kidnapped, emphasizing the need for awareness and action.

Naama was an advocate for coexistence, actively participating in initiatives like "Hands for Peace," promoting dialogue between Palestinians and Israelis. Levy expressed frustration with the absence of human rights organizations and women's organizations when needed the most.

"She is a good person, she volunteers with these organizations. But the moment we need them, the Red Cross, United Nations, and Women organizations have disappeared."

Family of the hostage Naama Levy volunteering with African refugees in Israel

With 62 days passed since the abduction on October 7, Levy criticized the delayed intervention of organizations like the Red Cross, stressing the urgency for them to visit hostages and provide necessary aid.

"The Red Cross should have visited the hostages a long time ago. Naama and others are wounded and need medicines as soon as possible- its been 61 days and nothing is happening."

Levy disclosed that his daughter is wounded, highlighting the desperate need for medical attention. He emphasized the unprecedented scale of the situation, with 250 people kidnapped, and while receiving support from people in Israel, he emphasized that it's not enough, pleading for his daughter's safe return from what he described as a hellish situation in Gaza.