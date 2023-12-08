Israel lays to rest Master Sergeant Gal Meir Eizenkot, son of war cabinet minister

The funeral was attended by thousands of Israelis, including Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as well as other senior political and military leaders

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Master Sergeant Gal Meir Eizenkot, 25, was laid to rest on Friday. The funeral was attended by many thousands at the cemetery in the central city of Herzliya, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netayahu and President Isaac Herzog.

The young soldier was the son of Israeli Minister Gadi Eizenkot, a former IDF Chief of Staff and currently in Israel’s War Cabinet along with National Unity chairman Benny Gantz, who was also in attendance at the funeral and delivered a eulogy.

(AP Photo/Leo Correa) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, center, arrives for the funeral of IDF Master Sgt. Gal Meir Eizenkot, 25, who was killed in fighting in Gaza, at the military cemetery in Herzliya, Israel.

"Beloved Hannah, Gadi, Guy, Rotem, Yael, Vared and Ariel,” Gantz turned to the family, asking “What makes a young, talented guy, the jokester in the family, leave everything and go into battle?” The home. Your home. Our home, the State of Israel, which is perhaps in its most difficult hour.”

"Gadi, when we approved the plans we knew their meaning,” both Gantz and Eizenkot were in the war room at the time of the operation, following along. “We knew that the arrows on the maps could become arrows in the hearts of such good and dear families."

"I am with you, an exemplary Israeli family with a broad heart and the strength of steel. We are in a time of difficult decisions, and the State of Israel needs leaders like you, Gadi. Only leadership that is part of the people will be able to do it. Leaders like you, who every Israeli mother will know that she entrusted her children into good hands,” Gantz concluded.

Oren ZIV / AFP Israel's Benny Gantz attends the funeral of Gal Eizenkot, the son of Israeli government's war cabinet minister Gadi Eizenkot, who was killed in fighting in the Gaza Strip.

Eizenkot himself gave a eulogy, paying tribute to his late son, "You had excellence in your way of life, in your studies, in a Scout triathlon you completed, and again in your studies. We called you Gal Meir after my father, for many years when they asked you what your name was you would answer Gal Meir - to give the understanding that you are a person in your own right."

"You were very proud of the family, but you always wanted to stand up for yourself. You joined the army and only weeks later the other trainees understood your full name,” the former IDF Chief of Staff shared about his son.

(AP Photo/Leo Correa) Former IDF chief Gadi Eizenkot, center, arrives for the funeral of his son, Master Sgt. Gal Meir Eizenkot, 25, who was killed in fighting in Gaza, at the military cemetery in Herzliya, Israel.

“On October 7, we all woke up to a shocking event. You immediately started organizing equipment and you knew exactly where it would go. In the evening I called you in for service, and since then you served in the reserves until you fell with your friend from the late Eyal Berkowitz,” Eizenkot confided about the late Master Sergeant (res.) Eyal Meir Berkowitz that fell in battle on the same day.

“A week ago you arrived as part of the ceasefire and you were happy to see and hear that the activity in which you participated contributed to the release of the abductees, mainly you talked about the little children,” the father said.

Oren ZIV / AFP The siblings of Gal Eizenkot, the son of Israeli government's war cabinet minister Gadi Eizenkot.

"We will continue the campaign and the effort to strengthen the country that you loved so much - and above all that it will be strong, developed and just. As you always used to criticize things that did not please you. Gal-ush, beloved of our hearts, I promise you that we will continue to be a close-knit family so that the sacrifice of you and your friends will not be In vain. I salute you beloved son. We love you forever, father, mother and the whole family. I pledge to you that we will do everything to be worthy for those who sacrificed,” he concluded.